Weapons Review: The Most Twisted Studio Movie of the Year

Zach Cregger’s Weapons does not always feel like a horror movie, and for large stretches it isn’t one. The enigmatic genre piece begins and ends with a mystery: Why would 17 elementary schoolers, all from the same class, wake up in their disparate childhood bedrooms at 2:17 in the morning and then vanish into the night? The prologue of the film centers on this seemingly senseless riddle with the plaintive awe of a J.M. Barrie story. We see all the kids running from their beds, their parents, and their lives, each galloping into the dark with arms outstretched as if they’re Peter Pan and his Lost Boys flying off to Neverland.

Yet Cregger’s follow-up to Barbarian should never be mistaken for a fairy story. It’s sweet, funny, and occasionally a little elegiac, but this thing is also ruthlessly diabolical and as twisted a premise as I’ve seen from any major studio release this year. The movie might rap at the door of the mythological, but far more often it plays like a thriller that could’ve been made in the 2000s or ‘90s about a town touched by something metaphysical and unknown. One can even squint and see that gentler movie about a community grieving the loss of a shared innocence, like the kid who discovers there is rot beneath the veneer of their idyllic home.

The fiendish pleasure of Weapons, then, is in digging beneath the film’s outward, suburban tranquility and learning just how peculiar, how fetid, and how truly dire the rot in Cregger’s imagination is. It is a two-hour magic trick where the curtains around happy, and also quite unhappy, homes get pulled back. We get to peer in, and have the uneasy sensation of knowing something is peering right back.

And perhaps one of the cleverest tricks about Cregger’s screenplay is that he alternates between many domestic facades, beginning chiefly with that of Justine Gandy (Julia Garner) and the loneliness she feels. See, Justine is the teacher of the classroom full of kids that abandoned their homes, and with the exception of one particularly quiet boy named Alex Lilly (Cary Christopher), she is the first person to realize that all of the town’s missing children came from her class. Neither Alex nor Justine can explain to authorities why this happened, but after a time jump of about a month into the future, Justine is isolated and despised by her community. She’s been stripped of her job—”temporarily,” insists her well-meaning but feckless principal played by Benedict Wong—and her privacy is nonexistant as neighbors and strangers alike watch with scorn. Someone even spray paints “WITCH” on the side of her car.