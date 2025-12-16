New Steven Spielberg Trailer Has a Real War of the Worlds Feel

Something is very wrong in the world of Disclosure Day, the latest film from Steven Spielberg. The first trailer for the film gives us very little detail about the plot or even nature of the threat facing its characters. Instead, the teaser establishes an ominous tone, from the uncanny noises coming out of the mouth of a newscaster played by Emily Blunt to the sci-fi equipment surrounding Colin Firth.

But in our world, things are very right, at least for a moment, because not only is Spielberg re-teaming with blockbuster screenwriter David Koepp, but the duo are evoking the mood of one of the filmmaker’s mid-period masterpieces War of the Worlds.

For those who have forgotten about 2005’s War of the Worlds, or perhaps were turned off by the ending and thus put it out of mind, Spielberg turned the classic sci-fi tale into a powerful piece of post-9/11 art. Written by Koepp and Josh Friedman, War of the Worlds sets the H.G. Wells story in modern day Brooklyn, where deadbeat dad Ray (Tom Cruise) has his kids for a weekend, the same weekend in which Martians attack the Earth.

Even more than dramas such as Spike Lee‘s The 25th Hour or Paul Greengrass‘s United 93, which openly evoked 9/11 to great effect, Spielberg’s sci-fi tale captured the feeling of the attacks. The scenes of Ray and other Broolynites treating the first signs of invasion with bemusement, the total social breakdown that puts Ray and children in constant danger, even the hyper-militarization of the final act all reflect the unreal feelings of that era.