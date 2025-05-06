Thunderbolts* Writer Reveals Who the Original Villain Almost Was and Other Marvel Secrets

Bucky [Sebastian Stan] was not in the first couple drafts and then got worked in where he’s worked through it a lot more and had a bit of an elder statesman feel that was really valuable for just the organization of the feral cats that are the Thunderbolts. They’re trying to do the right thing and sometimes you just need the person who’s like, “I know how to be a hero, just make this decision and come with me.” Yelena’s journey is very emotional and her functional hero knowledge is still at the nascent stage, so having Bucky there to be like “these are the moves we need to make,” that was helpful.

Jake Schreier has said he was interested in having Man-Thing show up, and there was sort of a fan surge to get Daniel Brühl‘s Zemo in there. Was any of that on the table at some point?

We talked about Man-Thing. Jake did love Man-Thing, and I love Man-Thing too. The discussion always was like, yes, we want this to happen as long as it doesn’t break the story we’re trying to tell. And the story we’re trying to tell is about these people who have been told they’re not worth anything, they’re being disposed of, and them forming a support group to be like, “No, that’s bullshit, we’re better than that, no one deserves to be treated like this, we have greater ambitions and dreams and aspirations and with each other’s support and love we can get there.” So it was hard to slip in Man-Thing, this giant moss monster, because what was Valentina doing with Man-Thing?

Baron Zemo was in prison and I did write at least a tag or something where there was a bit about who’s behind it all, and it was Zemo pulling the strings, but it felt like a forced Keyser Soze moment. It felt like he should either be in there or not be in there, and it was always kind of this story about this band of antiheroes, and we can’t break that just to throw in someone else from the comics.

Was the Sentry always the main threat and how was the Void developed as this metaphor for depression and mental illness?

I’d say for the first two or three drafts, there was sort of a Red Hulk-ish thing where Valentina was manipulating John Walker and told him that his super serum was going bad and he needed more injections. So he was beholden to her because she was giving him this stuff. What he didn’t know is that she had essentially planted a Hulk bomb in his heart that she could turn on if ever she needed to create chaos or a giant destructive event. So earlier drafts had John Walker… turning into this monster, and they can’t beat him in a fight, and they have to kind of make the emotional connection to bring him back to Earth. But it felt like another “sun’s getting real low” moment, which has been done before. We tried it a couple of times and it didn’t work.