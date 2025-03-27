Avengers: Doomsday Feels Like the Real Ending for the Fox X-Men

But the first Secret Wars is more straightforward story, in which the Beyond transports a bunch of heroes and villains to a Battleworld so they all can all fight one another. The 2015 Secret Wars and its multi-year round up by Jonathan Hickman reimagines that plot, with the various alternate realities all colliding and destroying one another. To save their own Earths, the heroes and villains of the various realities sometimes decide to destroy the other reality first, thereby avoiding the collision.

It’s this latter storyline that Marvel has been hinting most often. The Illuminati of Earth-838 in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness talks about their awareness of the dangers posed by other realities. At the end of that movie, Clea arrives to recruit Strange’s help in stopping “incursions,” using the word that Hickman uses to describe the collisions in his Secret Wars opus. Simiarly, n the post-credit scene of Captain America: Brave New World, the Leader (Tim Blake Nelson) warns Cap (Anthony Mackie) that heroes from other realities will do anything to protect their Earths, even threatening our own.

Thus it’s not hard to imagine that Avengers: Doomsday is about exactly that: the heroes and villains of various realities fighting to save their Earths. And it might end exactly like the stories leading up to Secret Wars ends, with Doctor Doom doing the unthinkable to save his reality, challenging and defeating the Beyonders, and using their power to recreate reality in which he is the God Emperor.

In other words, Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars might follow the same thematic path as the Russo Brothers‘ last pair of Avengers films. Avengers: Infinity War is about Thanos trying to save the galaxy by gathering the Infinity Stones and snapping half of all life out of existence, dealing the Avengers a loss. In Avengers: Endgame, the defeated heroes spend some time in their new normal before gathering strength to set things right. Doomsday could be about Doctor Doom and his own heroes destroying other realities to save his Earth, defeating the Avengers and creating his own reality, a reality that will be undone through Secret Wars.

If Doomsday and Secret Wars do follow that model, it’s very bad news for the Fox X-Men.

Superhero Death Must Sting

“Asgard is not a place,” the Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder remembers his father telling him at the end of Thor: Ragnarok. “Asgard is a place where our people stand.” Those words brought comfort to Thor as he watched the destruction of the place he grew up calling Asgard. This concept let Ragarok end happily, as most superhero movies must.