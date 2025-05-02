Thunderbolts* Ending Explained: Where This Leaves the MCU Ahead of Doomsday

Throughout the film we also learn he was a test subject for a super soldier serum called the Sentry Project. As the only survivor, he’s deeply valuable to Valentina and ends up in her grasp after he helps his new pals escape her clutches. Soon she’s mommy-issued him into becoming the telepathic, telekinetic superhero she needs to control the country and its ever-growing superhero business. But she didn’t take into consideration that Bob is clearly a manic depressive and maybe a mutant—more on that later—and soon he transforms from the golden-haired, golden-suited Sentry to a ravenous negative-space wraith, the Void, sucking people into his darkness on the streets of New York, leaving nothing more than burnt out silhouettes in his wake.

Now that we’re caught up on Bob, we can join the Thunderbolts in their third act battle to save New York City by helping their new friend. It’s clear that Yelena and Bob connected during their time in the mountain over their shared mental health struggles and it’s the brave former Black Widow who steps into the Void in order to save him. In a moment that feels more akin to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness than a gritty espionage film, she finds herself in a maze of her most shameful moments. Yep, in a change from his comic book powers this version of the Void drags people into their worst moments. As she crawls through the surreal and terrifying house of cards that the Void has built, she manages to find Bob who is hiding in an attic where he has to constantly watch his father beat him and his mother as he tries to protect her.

While Bob agrees to leave with Yelena, the Void tries to stop them. Just as things are looking hopeless, Red Guardian (David Harbour), Bucky (Sebastian Stan), Ghost, and U.S. Agent show up and help the pair escape. The theme of community support being vital to overcoming a mental health crisis is clear here. Although Bob almost loses himself by embracing the Void and succumbing to the darkness, his friends pull him back from the brink. Soon the Void’s shadow vanishes, returning all the New Yorkers to the streets where they were enveloped by the blackness.

It seems like this team’s journey is over. All that’s left is apprehending Valentina, right? Alas, she’s smarter than they give her credit for and instead they walk into a PR trap. Behind a construction barrier, Valentina and her assistant Mel (Geraldine Viswanathan) have assembled the press, and the former claims that her top secret project all along was creating the team who just saved New York, which she dubs “the New Avengers.” While it takes the antiheroes by surprise, Yelena instantly realizes it also gives them leverage and she lets Valentina know, whispering “we own you now” as they all silently agree to go along with her little scheme and take up residence in Avengers Tower as the city’s newest crime-fighting team.

Where Does the MCU Stand After Meeting the New Avengers?

The end of Thunderbolts* doesn’t just set up Marvel’s next movie, it also establishes a new status quo for the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole. The MCU has had multiple hero teams active at the same time before thanks to the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy, as well as the two opposing Avengers squads fighting each other in Captain America: Civil War, but we have yet to delve into the reality of having different Avengers teams simultaneously recognized by the public and the government. However, this is a long-standing tradition in the comic books.

With the reveal that Valentina has her own team with the New Avengers and Sam Wilson is fighting them in court for the copyright to the O.G. Avengers name, we wouldn’t be surprised to see other Avengers teams emerge in the lead up to Avengers: Doomsday, which will see the introduction of Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom.