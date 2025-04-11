Fantastic Four: First Steps Fixes the Biggest Mistake of Previous Movies
A new report on The Fantastic Four: First Steps promises the Galactus we've always wanted to see: in live-action and with an actor in the helmet.
The sky is on fire. A streak of silver cuts through the clouds. A towering alien arrives to silently watch. Galactic is coming. Even today, those moments that Jack Kirby and Stan Lee created for 1966’s Fantastic Four #48 – 50 still amaze readers, still set the standard for all superhero epics.
So with Fantastic Four: First Steps pitting Marvel‘s first family against the Devourer of Worlds, expectations couldn’t be higher. First Steps director Matt Shakman knows about these expectations too, and is doing what he can to meet them.
“I didn’t want to just use motion-capture for Galactus,” Shakman recently told Entertainment Weekly. “I wanted to actually have someone there embodying the part.”
Yes, that’s right, Galactus won’t just be a CGI creation voiced by Ralph Ineson’s deep English brogue. He will be a person on the set, played by Ineson in a costume around that deep, marvelous English brogue. Of course given that Galactus is the size of a building, but must still interact with heroes Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal) and Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby), this approach presents problems. “We’ve built an entire costume for him, and we’ve done a lot of photography testing to figure out,” admitted Shakman. “How do you make sure that the scale is correct? How do you film Mount Rushmore?”
Difficult as the process surely is for Shakman and his team, the fans certainly appreciate it. The previous attempt at visualizing Galactus in 2007’s Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer remains one of the most embarrassing moments in superhero movie history. For all the warnings provided by the Silver Surfer (voiced by Laurence Fishburne and physically performed by Doug Jones) about the threat posed by Galactus, the being only appears in the form of a cloud, which only takes the shape of his signature helmet. Or perhaps he is a great Kirby-esque being hidden inside a cloud? It’s intentionally vague.
Although irritating, the Galactus cloud fell in line with the approach taken by most superhero movies of that era. Use the names and basic concepts from the comics, but strip away everything else. Thus we get Batman in body armor blowing up buildings full of people and the X-Men in black leather.
All of that changed when Kevin Feige inaugurated the MCU in 2008, making movies that embraced comic book wackiness. More recently, however, Marvel’s garnered a reputation for shoddy aesthetics, making movies and television shows that fall far short of the source material’s visuals despite spending millions and overworking animators past ethical limits.
For that reason, it’s easy to imagine that the Galactus who appears in the finished version of First Steps would be much like the Galactus who shows up at the end of the sizzle reel footage leaked last summer. Giant and comics-accurate, complete with the improbable purple headpiece designed by Kirby back in the mid-’60s, and all rendered in CGI. It’s easy to imagine a final stand-off not unlike those in Captain America: Brave New World or Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, with actors making faces as they float weightlessly through badly-composited artificial environments.
To be sure, that might still be the case. But at least Shakman’s making Galactus a real person in a real suit on a real set. One of many, in fact, according to the EW report. Marvel has built practical sets for Reed’s high-tech lab and for Yancy Street, the Thing’s New York neighborhood. Ebon Moss-Bachrach wears a costume as the Thing, and the team’s robot assistant H.E.R.B.I.E. is a remote controlled machine that interacts with the actors.
Honestly, it wouldn’t take much to improve on the previous four Fantastic Four live action films, all of which have their shortcomings. But the combination of a comic book accurate Galactus and practical sets gives us hope that the World Devourer’s arrival will be as terrifying as it has been in our imaginations.
Fantastic Four: First Steps releases in theaters on July 25, 2025.