Thunderbolts* Post-Credit Scenes Explained

In fact, that these “New Avengers” go along with Valentina belies how unsuited they might be at playing the Avengers. Nonetheless, they are not “Dark Avengers” like the Thunderbolts of the comics. They are screw-ups and also-rans who just wanna be viewed as contenders.

Hence the first post-credits scene wherein Alexi enjoys some down time as an Avenger. After a good gag at the expense of print and especially online journalists seeking to find clickable “hot takes” and “angles” about a news story during the credits —think the iconic Rolling Stone covers honoring Queen being recreated with the New Avengers alongside internet headlines like “The ‘Huh’ Heard Around the World”—we catch up with Alexi and his much dreamed about “Wheaties box” fame and fortune. The Thunderbolts poster we’ve seen as a punchline with the team on a breakfast cereal box meant for champions comes to fruition in-universe, but there the box reads The New Avengers here! Alexi, Yelena (Florence Pugh), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), and all the rest pose like superheroes to help sell processed grain. And Alexi is pleased as punch while attempting to recommend it to some unsuspecting suburban mom at the grocery store.

Alexi leans over her shoulder as she looks at the box, waiting for her to go “oh my God, are you an Avenger?!” But it never happens. Instead she gets away from the weird Russian Gandalf as fast as possible, throwing the Wheaties away at the end of the aisle. Still, Alexi can bask in an ‘80s jam like “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now.” It’s a good gag, but it does not speak well of the New Avengers’ longevity as a super-team with that title. Speaking of which…

Post-Credits Scene 2: Warring Avengers and a Fantastic Four Cliffhanger

The status quo of the MCU post-New Avengers reveal is further teased in the second and final post-credits sequence set in the now de Fontaine-owned Avengers Tower. There all of our lovable miscreants, including Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) and even the de-powered and amnesiac-again Bob (Lewis Pullman) hang out. That they keep Bob around for moral support despite the fact that he is a Category 5 level threat both speaks to the natural goodness of these knuckleheads, as well as perhaps their lack of foresight.

It might also be a reason we learn from Yelena that Anthony Mackie’s off-screen Sam Wilson, aka the New Captain America, is refusing to acknowledge them as the New Avengers. Bucky even reveals he had a conversation with his old pal about it and it went “poorly.” Uh-oh. Furthermore, Yelena bemoans that the New Avengers are being kept out of the loop about something going on in space, making her have even greater imposter syndrome.

So Alexi bringing in sure-to-be-real-soon “New Avengerz” swag (so as to avoid the threat of a copyright lawsuit from Sam Wilson) does not help matters. Although, between us, I gotta say it’s not a great look for Sam to be depicted as such a sourpuss as to threaten legal action against his old pal Bucky over a brand name… especially since Sam, ahem, isn’t the first guy to be called Captain America.