Thunderbolts* Post-Credit Scenes Explained
Thunderbolts* has two post-credits scenes which legitimately change the status quo of the MCU in a major way ahead of Avengers: Doomsday…
This article obviously contains ALL THE THUNDERBOLTS* SPOILERS!
I don’t know it for a fact, but I just feel like Alexi Andreovitch Shostakov—aka David Harbour’s lovable Red Guardian—is a New Coke kind of guy. Like a lot of blokes of a certain age, this Super Santa in too-tight tights has an affinity for all things 1980s from his youth. He’s a walking throwback to the Soviet Union’s final glory days, and an era where ironically many such comrades romanticized American capitalist curios like this first New Coke commercial from McDonald’s; an ad that trumpeted, “Look who’s got the new taste of Coke, Big Mac has it waiting for you / with two all-beef patties… Coca-Cola is making its new debut!”
New Coke of course was a disastrous folly of marketing and good taste. And based on just the post-credit scenes of Thunderbolts*, it’s hard to imagine the New Avengers—or the new “New Avengerz” as Alexi insists they should be called—not going the same way into ignominy. Nonetheless, the Red Guardian is sure as hell going to enjoy the ride, which both post-credit scenes explain with good humor, even as they lead us directly into what is sure to be a cataclysmic Avengers: Doomsday…
Post-Credits Scene 1: Alexi’s Day Off
Indeed, the big and amusing twist of Thunderbolts’ final moment before the credits roll explains the asterisk in the title. As many speculated, the Thunderbolts is a working title for a team which in the final seconds Valentina Allegra de Fontaine rechristens as “the New Avengers!” It’s a moment almost as good as the mic drop of Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark telling the world he is Iron Man 17 years ago. But as with all things New Avengers, it’s never quite as good, right down to them earning the title because a sleazy spy master/politician used this gimmick to save her own bacon after unleashing on the world a deranged demigod who almost wiped out the entire island of Manhattan in a psychic construct of depression.
In fact, that these “New Avengers” go along with Valentina belies how unsuited they might be at playing the Avengers. Nonetheless, they are not “Dark Avengers” like the Thunderbolts of the comics. They are screw-ups and also-rans who just wanna be viewed as contenders.
Hence the first post-credits scene wherein Alexi enjoys some down time as an Avenger. After a good gag at the expense of print and especially online journalists seeking to find clickable “hot takes” and “angles” about a news story during the credits —think the iconic Rolling Stone covers honoring Queen being recreated with the New Avengers alongside internet headlines like “The ‘Huh’ Heard Around the World”—we catch up with Alexi and his much dreamed about “Wheaties box” fame and fortune. The Thunderbolts poster we’ve seen as a punchline with the team on a breakfast cereal box meant for champions comes to fruition in-universe, but there the box reads The New Avengers here! Alexi, Yelena (Florence Pugh), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), and all the rest pose like superheroes to help sell processed grain. And Alexi is pleased as punch while attempting to recommend it to some unsuspecting suburban mom at the grocery store.
Alexi leans over her shoulder as she looks at the box, waiting for her to go “oh my God, are you an Avenger?!” But it never happens. Instead she gets away from the weird Russian Gandalf as fast as possible, throwing the Wheaties away at the end of the aisle. Still, Alexi can bask in an ‘80s jam like “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now.” It’s a good gag, but it does not speak well of the New Avengers’ longevity as a super-team with that title. Speaking of which…
Post-Credits Scene 2: Warring Avengers and a Fantastic Four Cliffhanger
The status quo of the MCU post-New Avengers reveal is further teased in the second and final post-credits sequence set in the now de Fontaine-owned Avengers Tower. There all of our lovable miscreants, including Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) and even the de-powered and amnesiac-again Bob (Lewis Pullman) hang out. That they keep Bob around for moral support despite the fact that he is a Category 5 level threat both speaks to the natural goodness of these knuckleheads, as well as perhaps their lack of foresight.
It might also be a reason we learn from Yelena that Anthony Mackie’s off-screen Sam Wilson, aka the New Captain America, is refusing to acknowledge them as the New Avengers. Bucky even reveals he had a conversation with his old pal about it and it went “poorly.” Uh-oh. Furthermore, Yelena bemoans that the New Avengers are being kept out of the loop about something going on in space, making her have even greater imposter syndrome.
So Alexi bringing in sure-to-be-real-soon “New Avengerz” swag (so as to avoid the threat of a copyright lawsuit from Sam Wilson) does not help matters. Although, between us, I gotta say it’s not a great look for Sam to be depicted as such a sourpuss as to threaten legal action against his old pal Bucky over a brand name… especially since Sam, ahem, isn’t the first guy to be called Captain America.
Be that as it may, they all have bigger fish to fry when they realize that something in space has escaped what is described as an inter-dimensional rift: and it looks a hell of a lot like a spaceship with the Fantastic Four logo imprinted on its side!
Yep, the very last stinger reveals the Fantastic Four from July’s upcoming The Fantastic Four: First Steps is entering Earth-616’s aerospace, and implicitly that other corners of the MCU, including presumably Sam’s competing Avengers roster, knew about it before the New Avengers did.
This opens all sorts of cans of worms going into Avengers: Doomsday next year. What happened to the 1960s retro-futuristic Earth that July’s Fantastic Four is set in that would lead those versions of Reed, Sue, Johnny, and Ben to come speeding into the Sacred Timeline’s reality? Furthermore, what does it mean that they’re going to arrive on an earth with divided Avengers loyalties?
If we had to speculate for a second, we suspect that this moment will probably occur at a midpoint in Doomsday, long after Sam Wilson and whoever else is on his Avengers team (we’d guess that includes at least Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man, Letitia Wright’s Black Panther, and Chris Hemsworth’s Thor) know about the impending reality-bending threat of Doom, Galactus, and whoever else. And when the New Avengers come back into the picture, it will be right at the moment when worlds collide.
… For the first time in a long while, one of these post-credits scenes really seems to matter and we are genuinely excited about what might be coming next.