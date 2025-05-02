Thunderbolts*: The Sentry Is Much Darker in the Comics

More than clever homages, these panels drive the story of the Sentry. The series and the various one-shots that followed reveal the Sentry was an integral part of the Marvel Universe; a Superman-like hero of inherent goodness, Sentry inspired and helped the first heroes of the Marvel Universe. He calmed the Hulk. He taught humanity to accept mutants. He made sure Peter Parker became a success by posing for a prize-winning photo. He aided the experiments of his best friend Reed Richards.

But as his dependence on the serum grew, Robert’s dark side manifested. An equally powerful but far more malicious creature, the Void undid all the good achieved by the Sentry, and even maimed his sidekick Scout. With no other options available, Reed Richards and Dr. Strange wiped the Sentry’s existence from the world’s memory, thus nullifying the Void. As a result, Bob Reynolds went on to have a normal, if often dissatisfying, life, never aware of his great power to do good or evil. However, the loss of the Sentry also meant the loss of everything good in the Marvel Universe, making Spider-Man, the X-Men, and the Hulk into the tragic characters we’ve always known.

The concept of the Sentry a Superman-like god in the Marvel Comics universe represents all the optimism of the Golden Age of Comics, and his absence due to the fallibility of man has left this world a little darker, grimmer, and more human. He is a reflection of the impossibility of perfection, and a commentary on the limits of comic book fantasies—a wound the MCU has only begun to scratch.

The Power of a Thousand Exploding Suns

After his initial miniseries, the Sentry stayed dormant for a few years, finally reappearing in New Avengers #1 (2005), written by Brian Michael Bendis and penciled by David Finch. Back in his Sentry form, Bob is being held on the Raft, a supervillain prison deep in the Atlantic, for murdering his wife. Alas, an electrical outage sets all the villains free and threatens the civilians visiting the Raft, including the lawyers come to consult with Bob, Matt Murdock and Foggy Nelson. As Matt (sans Daredevil costume) tries to fight off the baddies, Foggy begs Bob to help.

Bob’s help comes in the most shocking possible way. As Sentry, he grabs Spider-Man villain Carnage, flies the monster into space, and tears him in half. At once heroic and horrific, that moment illustrates how most stories use the Sentry (at least up until his death in the 2020 Venom-themed crossover King in Black, revenge for his attack on Carnage). At every instant, the Sentry is capable of either tremendous good or tremendous harm. No one knows what will happen.

That’s an exciting prospect for the Sentry in the MCU. In the final post-credits scene, we see that Bob remains a member of the New Avengers, as the Thunderbolts are now called. However, he has not used his powers since being saved by teammates, for fear that they will once again manifest as the Void.