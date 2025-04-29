Thunderbolts Review: the MCU’s B-Team Rises to the Occasion

Marvel Studios is in a dark place. They know it; you know it; and they know that you know it. Their latest effort Thunderbolts even appears determined to kind of address this, complete with the studio’s logo in the opening title cards slowly succumbing to a shadow. Despite the rousing Alan Silvestri fanfare, soon the entire storied brand is overcast in a gloom so overwhelming that the metatextual irony writes itself. But is Marvel ready to do something about it?

It’s an open and deliberately self-aware question that bleeds into the following scene: an image that succinctly summarizes the studio’s intent on addressing these long simmering critiques. From the rooftop of Malaysia’s Merdeka 118, the second tallest skyscraper in the world and one whose iconography neither Tom Cruise nor Christopher Nolan have already coopted, a despondent and waifish Florence Pugh launches herself into the abyss. By the standards of an MCU joint, it’s faintly retro, a big screen IMAX moment mostly devoid of digital trickery. It also crystallizes where Pugh’s Yelena Belova is since her sister, Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow, was killed off. Of course too much earnestness or ennui is never really allowed to stick around in these things. So the visceral thrill and subtext is immediately undercut by a jokey script in search of a punchline, which here amounts to Pugh’s voiceover variation on “to be or not to be” pivoting hard to her sighing, “Maybe I’m just bored?”

In other words, it’s still a Marvel movie reliant on familiar comedy beats and charismatic stars only too happy to deliver them (or paper them over when they’re missing on the page). But with a star like Pugh, that charisma really is up to the type of weapons-grade level we haven’t seen much of since the days of Downey and Boseman. And it proves more than enough to let this otherwise shaggy effort slouch its way to a much needed W in the ol’ MCU.

To be sure, that slouching, hang-dog quality to the film is by design this time. Much like DC’s own Suicide Squad, Marvel’s Thunderbolts are seen as the B or even C-team: a shabby group consisting of MCU second stringers like Pugh’s White Widow, Hannah John-Kamen’s Ghost (remember her from Ant-Man and the Wasp in 2018?), Wyatt Russell’s off-brand and unstable not-Captain America (courtesy of Disney+’s Falcon and the Winter Soldier), and eventually David Harbour’s Red Guardian. In fact, the only member of the team who’s ever been in a couple of Marvel A-pictures is Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes, the former Winter Soldier who shows up here a bit like Kevin Costner in Bull Durham: he’s the vet who once upon a time knew what it was like to play in the majors but is now slumming it with the rookies.