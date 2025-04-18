Fantastic Four: First Steps Feels a Lot Like the Incredibles and That’s a Good Thing

Remembering that teaser and the focus on a midlife crisis does a lot to dissuade folks convinced that The Incredibles ripped off the Fantastic Four, despite having a family of superheroes, three quarters of whom share similar power sets. Bird claims the similarities between his team and the FF were entirely unintentional, stating that he drew more overtly from James Bond movies (thus the ’60s setting, the volcano lair, and Michael Giacchino’s jaunty Monty Norman-inspired score). In fact, the only comic book Bird acknowledges is Watchmen, which also has a plot about the government outlawing superheroes, and even then calls it a coincidence.

That said, The Incredibles felt similar enough to the Fantastic Four that producers at 20th Century Fox were compelled to rework their 2005 take on the Marvel heroes. In particular, they found Bird’s depiction of Elasti-Girl’s (Holly Hunter) stretching powers so impressive that they needed to reimagine the way their Reed Richards (Ioan Gruffudd) used his abilities.

Obviously, it wasn’t enough as The Incredibles remains one of the greatest superhero movies of all time while 2005’s Fantastic Four is only defended by contrarians or victims of nostalgia. Moreover, it doesn’t really matter if Bird took direct inspiration from Stan Lee and Jack Kirby or if he just happened on the same territory. What is important is how The Incredibles highlights the best parts of the Fantastic Four.

Family First.

Late in The Incredibles, Mr. Incredible snaps. A shadow covers his face and he grabs Mirage (Elizabeth Peña), the assistant of supervillain Syndrome (Jason Lee), and threatens to kill her. What accounts for this sudden change in tone? Simple. He just overheard a message from his wife Helen, stating that she and her children (Sarah Vowell and Spencer Fox) were flying in a plane over Syndrome’s island, a plane that was just destroyed.

Without his family, Mr. Incredible turned into a violent monster.

Early in Jonathan Hickman’s influential run on Fantastic Four, Reed Richards uses a multiversal bridge to encounter the Council of Reeds, an organization filled with all of his variants. While the Reeds initially help one another to solve every problem, the main Reed soon gets unsettled by their utilitarian coldness. They reveal a willingness to sacrifice innocents in pursuit of their goals. Eventually, Reed realizes the difference between himself and these other selves; the thing that makes him caring and them as cruel as Doctor Doom. This Reed still has his Sue, still has his brother-in-law Johnny, and his best friend Ben. He has two children in Franklin and Valeria while the other Reeds considered their families a distraction from the real work.