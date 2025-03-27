Avengers: Doomsday – Who Is NOT in the Cast and Leaked Concept Art Paints Secret Wars Picture

Marvel made waves yesterday with their five-and-a-half-hour-long announcement video where they very, very slowly revealed the actors involved in 2026’s Avengers: Doomsday. They listed 27 performers, which crazily enough doesn’t compare to the near-40 actors who were announced ahead of Avengers: Infinity War. Still, there are some interesting surprises there with the names. We see for example which characters survive Thunderbolts*, including Lewis Pullman, who many believe is playing Sentry. Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, aka the current load-bearing god of the multiverse, will also be there. Even Channing Tatum’s Gambit is going to return and finally make a name for himself.

Something truly interesting, though, is how it ties into a set of alleged concept art leaks that appeared on the internet earlier this month. While these images from trusted illustrator and frequent Marvel Studios collaborator, Mushk Rizvi, were not confirmed by the casting announcement, the disparities between her images and the cast who has (so far) been announced in Doomsday paints a striking picture. If Rizvi’s work is as credible as it appears, we are starting to have a pretty good idea of how both Avengers: Doomsday and its 2027 follow-up Avengers: Secret Wars are going to play out…

A Secret Wars History Lesson

Before we go further, for the sake of context, it’s worth doing a quick review of Secret Wars in the comics. The first Secret Wars was a 12-issue miniseries released from 1984 to 1985 by Jim Shooter, Mike Zeck, and Bob Layton. One of the earlier massive crossovers in Marvel Comics, it had an unseen entity known as the Beyonder throw a bunch of heroes and villains onto a makeshift planet called Battleworld for the sake of fighting it out. As Team Hero and Team Villain traded blows, Doctor Doom schemed his way into stealing the powers of both Galactus and the Beyonder, becoming nigh omnipotent. As these things tend to go, he was defeated, lost his powers, and everyone went back home.

There were a couple sequels with nothing of note, other than Spider-Man teaching the Beyonder how to use the toilet. Decades later, Jonathan Hickman started a run on Fantastic Four that led into a run on Avengers, which culminated in a new miniseries even called Secret Wars in 2015, with art by Esad Ribic.