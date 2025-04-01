Spider-Man Movie: Brand New Day Title Hints at Much Needed Fresh Start for MCU Peter Parker

Peter’s relationship with MJ gets even more complicated after he returns to action as Spidey, as he soon encounters another masked figure called Jackpot, one who looks a lot like Mary Jane. Worse, he meets a villain called Menace, who shares similarities with Harry Osborn, who once was the Green Goblin.

But the biggest new villain of them all is Mister Negative, a name familiar to video game players. Born Martin Li, Mister Negative has the powers of light and darkness, allowing him to bring out the worst in others, which he uses to take control of the New York underworld. In his civilian identity and in his heroic alter-ego Mister Positive, Li runs the FEAST charity organization. However, that only creates more problems for Peter, who volunteers for FEAST when Li’s Negative personality takes over. As this brief summary indicates, the Brand New Day comics offer a lot of storytelling potential, but which of those will show up in the movie?

Marvel’s New Day

It’s not hard to imagine that the Brand New Day movie starts in more or less the same place as the comics. Peter is lying low in a crappy apartment, trying to make ends meet. He’s no longer in a relationship with MJ, nor does he have access to the Stark tech he once used.

Given Mister Negative’s role in the comic book story and in Spider-Man games, it seems plausible that he could be big bad of the movie, especially if Peter initially sees FEAST as a way to do good outside of being Spider-Man. For the record, FEAST previously appeared in No Way Home.

But what of the supporting cast? Zendaya has been confirmed to return to the movie, meaning that Michelle Jones will be back. However, she’ll be joined by Sadie Sink, whose red hair sure seems more in line with the comic book version of MJ, Mary Jane Watson. Some rumors have argued that Sink will indeed be playing Mary Jane Watson, while others have pointed to Jean Grey, mutant telepath of the X-Men. However, the movie may try to replicate the tensions around Jackpot by having Sink play Sara Ehret, the red-headed scientist who takes the Jackpot name. It would also lend credence to the rumor that the film could feature a female “villain,” or at least antagonist. (Then again, if they go that way, Sink could just dye her hair white or platinum blonde and be the Black CAt.)

Leaker Daniel Richtman, who has a spotted history of accuracy, recently claimed that Marvel has released a casting call, looking for actors willing to play a powerful man ages 30 to 50, and actors to play 20-year-old entrepreneur, which could be the long-absent Norman Osborn and Harry Osborn. By introducing the Osborns in a story focused on Mister Negative, Brand New Day could do a bit of the exposition missing from previous movies, bringing the world more in line to the familiar dynamics of the comics.