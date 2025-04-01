Spider-Man Movie: Brand New Day Title Hints at Much Needed Fresh Start for MCU Peter Parker
Spider-Man: Brand New Day is coming. But will it match the comic book story?
We’ve seen the MCU Spider-Man have his One More Day. Now it’s time for his Brand New Day.
If those phrases mean nothing to you, it’s probably because you know Spidey mostly from the movies, particularly of the MCU variety and starring Tom Holland. Most of the time, that’s totally fine. The MCU is its own universe with its own history and characters, divorced from the comics. The Spider-Man movies demonstrate this, as they exist in a world in which Peter Parker’s primary love interest is Michelle Jones instead of Mary Jane Watson, his best friend is Ned Leeds (a guy who looks a lot like Miles Morales‘ best pal Ganke) instead of Harry Osborn, and no one even mentions ol’ Uncle Ben.
But in the case of the fourth MCU Spider-Man movie, some knowledge of the comics might help. Sony has just revealed the title of Tom Holland’s fourth outing as Spider-Man: Brand New Day. That title originally belonged to a 2008 storyline that set a new status quo for Spider-Man, something that the MCU Peter Parker also desperately needs.
Before the Brand New Day
“It’s starts here!” declares the cover of 2008’s Amazing Spider-Man #546, written by Dan Slott and penciled by Steve McNiven. To announce the beginning of the Brand New Day storyline, the cover features Spidey climbing up a wall, his satisfied grin just visible under the mask he pulls over his face, all presented in bright colors by Morry Hollowell and sharp inks by Dexter Vines.
Brand New Day‘s inaugural issue really needed to highlight an upbeat tone. Brand New Day came right after two controversial stories, both of which will be familiar to movie watchers, albeit their perceptions might be different if they are not familiar with pre-2008 comics. The first is Civil War, during which Peter willingly revealed his secret identity to the world for discernably no logical reason on the page. The second is One More Day, in which Peter made a deal with the satanic Mephisto to save the life of his beloved Aunt May and to have his secret identity restored. All it cost was his marriage to Mary Jane.
Obviously, One More Day was a controversial story, not just because it felt driven by the hand of editorial but also because it killed a beloved part of Spider-Man’s backstory (the great Ta-Nehisi Coates wrote a beautiful essay in defense and memoriam of the Parkers’ marriage). So Brand New Day had to put a positive spin on the whole thing, making people glad that it happened.
The MCU Peter is currently in a similar situation, although the execution has been a heck of a lot more satisfying. Spider-Man: No Way Home may have ben a box office hit, but it left Peter in a tough spot. Aunt May died in an attack from the Green Goblin, he lost all the financial backing he had from Tony Stark, and his friends all forgot him. And yet, in the final seconds of No Way Home, we see Peter crafting his own Spidey suit (low-tech, no AI) and triumphantly leaping out of his apartment window.
No Way Home ended very much ready for a Brand New Day.
Let the Day Begin
But what, exactly, will this cinematic Brand New Day look like? In the comic arc, Peter has been living with Aunt May and planning his next steps. He has stopped being Spider-Man because of the Superhero Registration Act in Civil War, which required him to reveal his identity—something he hasn’t done in this new reality.
Peter eventually finds work with Robbie Robertson, who has started a new outlet called the Daily Line after a businessman buys the Daily Bugle and changes it into a trashy gossip rag. But that’s not enough to save his relationship with Mary Jane, with whom he once had a serious thing going…. but they never married.
Peter’s relationship with MJ gets even more complicated after he returns to action as Spidey, as he soon encounters another masked figure called Jackpot, one who looks a lot like Mary Jane. Worse, he meets a villain called Menace, who shares similarities with Harry Osborn, who once was the Green Goblin.
But the biggest new villain of them all is Mister Negative, a name familiar to video game players. Born Martin Li, Mister Negative has the powers of light and darkness, allowing him to bring out the worst in others, which he uses to take control of the New York underworld. In his civilian identity and in his heroic alter-ego Mister Positive, Li runs the FEAST charity organization. However, that only creates more problems for Peter, who volunteers for FEAST when Li’s Negative personality takes over. As this brief summary indicates, the Brand New Day comics offer a lot of storytelling potential, but which of those will show up in the movie?
Marvel’s New Day
It’s not hard to imagine that the Brand New Day movie starts in more or less the same place as the comics. Peter is lying low in a crappy apartment, trying to make ends meet. He’s no longer in a relationship with MJ, nor does he have access to the Stark tech he once used.
Given Mister Negative’s role in the comic book story and in Spider-Man games, it seems plausible that he could be big bad of the movie, especially if Peter initially sees FEAST as a way to do good outside of being Spider-Man. For the record, FEAST previously appeared in No Way Home.
But what of the supporting cast? Zendaya has been confirmed to return to the movie, meaning that Michelle Jones will be back. However, she’ll be joined by Sadie Sink, whose red hair sure seems more in line with the comic book version of MJ, Mary Jane Watson. Some rumors have argued that Sink will indeed be playing Mary Jane Watson, while others have pointed to Jean Grey, mutant telepath of the X-Men. However, the movie may try to replicate the tensions around Jackpot by having Sink play Sara Ehret, the red-headed scientist who takes the Jackpot name. It would also lend credence to the rumor that the film could feature a female “villain,” or at least antagonist. (Then again, if they go that way, Sink could just dye her hair white or platinum blonde and be the Black CAt.)
Leaker Daniel Richtman, who has a spotted history of accuracy, recently claimed that Marvel has released a casting call, looking for actors willing to play a powerful man ages 30 to 50, and actors to play 20-year-old entrepreneur, which could be the long-absent Norman Osborn and Harry Osborn. By introducing the Osborns in a story focused on Mister Negative, Brand New Day could do a bit of the exposition missing from previous movies, bringing the world more in line to the familiar dynamics of the comics.
In short, Brand New Day seems like a pretty straightforward adaptation for Marvel, with a few changes to match the movie continuity.
Waiting for the Day
Of course, all of this is speculation, and Kevin Feige has made a point of frustrating fan expectations more than once (remember all the times we thought Mephisto would appear?).
But one thing is clear by the title choice: it’s time for a radical change in direction for the MCU Spider-Man movies. As wonderful as Holland has been in the role, Marvel’s decision to make Peter Parker the scion of a rich tech bro instead of the nephew of two working class people from Queens has always felt like a misstep. No Way Home already teased a return to the status quo. With Brand New Day, that status quo may finally be realized.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day releases July 31, 2026.