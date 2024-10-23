Blade Release Date Cancelation Is a Good Thing for Marvel

As discussed earlier here at Den of Geek, that approach always seemed wrong-headed. Look, we’re living in the world in which an overstuffed animated movie about Spider-Men from around the multiverse is also a heartfelt tale of a boy coming into his own. With the right creative team, any character can be used to tell any type of story. But also… Blade’s kinda just a dude who kills vampires. He debuted as a supporting character in a Dracula book from the 1970s and has only intermittently carried his own series, even after the films raised his profile.

Now, to be fair, Black Panther wasn’t exactly the richest character either. His best stories came in the 1990s when Christopher Priest and Reginald Hudlin (incidentally, the first Black writers to shepherd the character since his debut in 1966) took over his solo book. But his movie came from Ryan Coogler, a director with uncanny blockbuster sensibilities. Coogler wisely surrounded T’Challa with other, arguably richer characters, to ground his story in a personal journey.

And even Coogler’s talents couldn’t hold up under the massive Marvel Machine, which suffocated all of the communal sadness and hope of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever with universe building from La Contessa Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine and Everett K. Ross. In other words, it’s really, really hard to turn a fairly one-note character into something rich and compelling enough to carry a blockbuster film and, you know, be a cultural phenomenon. Nothing about reports from Marvel’s doomed Blade development suggests it was heading in a direction to pull that ambition off, making the movie’s removal from the slate something of a mercy.

That mercy is especially true in light of the current state of the MCU. While bringing back Robert Downey Jr. and the Russos did get some eyes back on the MCU, it also disappointed those who wanted to see characters already introduced get some more screen time. With Destin Daniel Cretton stepping away from Avengers 5 and 6, Shang-Chi may not get the leading role he could have had, despite the fact that he starred in one of the more successful origin stories of late. Will Downey Jr.’s presence and multiverse shenanigans mean that Sam Wilson doesn’t get to continue his story as Captain America and leader of the Avengers? Is Monica Rambeau just shunted off to X-Men world, never again to be seen?

The MCU has enough compelling characters to continue the universe without Iron Man and Steve Rogers. They just need better projects. Blade would never have been one of those projects. Like its central character, both human and vampire, Ali’s Blade film would have been both a standalone project with a new character and part of a larger filmic lineage. While being a hybrid makes Blade himself stronger, the movie seemed to collapse under the contradictions.

The sun has set on the Daywalker. Hopefully, Marvel can devote those same resources to building a compelling movie for one of their other great characters, one who can move the franchise forward instead of backward.