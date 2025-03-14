Do Marvel Movies and TV Shows Impact The Sales Price of Comics? An Investigation

Sam Wilson

In theaters now is Sam Wilson’s first feature with the shield – Captain America: Brave New World. The movie is seeing :cough: mixed reviews. But if movies move comics, that shouldn’t impact sales, right?

Sam’s first appearance as Falcon came in Captain America #117, which ended November going for $200 a copy, dipped through December and January, and then came back up to $275 in mid February. It’s back down in the $100-150 range now. His first appearance as Captain America came in 2014’s Captain America #25 and sold for around $10 before shooting up in February, going for $22 mid-month as the movie was released. The first issue of his solo Cap series, All New Captain America #1 from 2015, has been going for about cover price, but saw very high volume – a search for it returned about twice as many results as some of the Agatha Harkness books.

Daredevil

Disney resurrects the Netflix Marvel Universe in March 2025 with Daredevil: Born Again. Named for an incredible arc in Frank Miller’s stupendous run on the original book, the series is being advertised as something incredibly violent for a Disney show, which I’ll confess I’m pretty into. It doesn’t seem to be translating to increased dollar value though.

Early issues of Daredevil seem to be fairly stable – there are a few low-grade copies of Daredevil #1 sold, but not a ton because…you know, the world. The second issue of the series can be had for anywhere between $350 and $1000, all from the last two weeks. Daredevil #184, the first team up between Matt Murdock and Frank Castle, has been fairly stable at about $15 for a few months, but is seeing very high sale volume. And the first issue of the titular Born Again arc, Daredevil #227, is steady at around $30 but is also moving in high numbers.

Thunderbolts and the Future of Comic Speculation

From a quick look at sales data, I think the conclusion we can draw is that you can expect lots of people to be trying to move their key issues around when a major media property hits, which likely depresses sale values. The time to get in is probably a couple of months before the tie in launches.

Marvel’s kinda-sorta-Suicide Squad, the Thunderbolts, join the MCU as a team this spring, though not as they did in the comics. The movie team is a combination of supporting characters from other flicks – Ghost from Ant-Man, White Widow and Red Guardian from Black Widow, Bucky and US Agent from Falcon & Winter Soldier, Julia Louis-Dreyfus from Veep (I assume), the writer from Salem’s Lot. I’m mostly joking – it looks fun, but that hasn’t translated to higher sell prices for back issues.