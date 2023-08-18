The Greatest Sci-Fi Directors of All Time

But c’mon: We all know why he’s here. Star Wars (1977) changed the world, changed the culture, and changed film, creating a modern mythology rivaled in scope, reach, and world-building perhaps only by superhero comics in all their forms. It brought space opera properly to the screen, and even if Lucas’ own directorial follow-ups (the Prequel Trilogy) didn’t really pass muster, he did shepherd The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and Return of the Jedi (1983) to the screen as well, even if he wasn’t the one calling “action.” It’s a shame that he never directed anything else in the genre, and decided to retire on his Star Wars money. We’ll never know what else he might have created.

John Carpenter

John Carpenter’s name will probably always be associated first with horror, thanks to Halloween (1978), but he started his career with science fiction and is one of a handful of filmmakers—including one a little further down on this list and one (David Cronenberg) who didn’t quite make it on—who found the sweet spot between the two genres in a big way, influencing scores of directors since.

Carpenter always had an indie spirit and launched his career in 1974 with the space mission satire Dark Star (1974), yet another student film (like Lucas’ THX 1138) that expanded into a feature and is now a cult classic. But it was Carpenter’s sci-fi action thriller Escape from New York (1981) that really established his genre bona fides, and then his masterpiece The Thing (1982) came along and became—along with Alien (penned by Dark Star writer Dan O’Bannon)—the template for all sci-fi/horror hybrids to come. He’s blended the genres again and again since, in Prince of Darkness (1987), They Live (1988), and Ghosts of Mars (2001), and his clear passion for both only added to his legendary status.

Steven Spielberg

Speaking of legendary status, what can be said about The Beard that hasn’t already been repeated exhaustively over and over? Arguably our greatest living filmmaker, Steven Spielberg has made (and excelled at) all kinds of movies, from war epics to autobiographical dramas, to horror and musicals. But his first science fiction film, Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977), was an instant masterwork, and he’s returned to the genre consistently ever since, often setting new standards for visual effects while telling compelling, awe-inspiring stories in his own specific way.

E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial (1982), Jurassic Park (1993), A.I.: Artificial Intelligence (2001), Minority Report (2002), War of the Worlds (2005)… each and every one of them is a classic or milestone in its own right, and when you add the films that Spielberg has produced or executive produced, including the Back to the Future trilogy, the Transformers franchise, and the Men in Black series, his footprint on the genre of sci-fi has been enormous. But it’s as a director that his genre work has been profound and enormously influential. We hope he has a couple more in him before he wraps up his long, incomparable career.

Ridley Scott

It’s amazing to think that Alien (1979) was only Ridley Scott’s second feature film—and that he followed that up with Blade Runner (1982). Within just a three-year span, the director created two of the most influential films in all of sci-fi. The grimy, gritty, clanking “working class” aesthetic of the ship and crew in Alien has been seen in countless films since, while the xenomorph itself set a new standard against which all future space-based monsters were judged. As for Blade Runner, in addition to its literary pedigree, the movie is one of the most visually inventive and influential of all time.