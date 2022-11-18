10 Things You Might Not Know About Alien

Originally called Star Beast, the first treatment came from Dan O’Bannon and Ronald Shusett. It reworked O’Bannon’s previous idea of a World War II setting of gremlins on a B-17 bomber.

When the second half of the movie sent them to space, O’Bannon suggested the change because of the number of times the word “alien” was used. Star Beast doesn’t have the same ring to it, but in some alternate reality, fans are probably waiting to hear about Noah Hawley’s Star Beast series on FX.

2. An Artistic Inspiration

Part of what has helped catapult the Xenomorph into the atmos of horror legends alongside Freddy, Jason, and the rest, is the species’ iconic look. The Xenomorph is based on the paintings of H.R. Giger, with the design being traced back to his 1976 painting, Necronom IV.

Discussing the now-iconic look of the alien in 1979’s The Book of Alien, O’Bannon said, “I had never seen anything that was quite as horrible and at the same time as beautiful as his work. And so I ended up writing a script about a Giger monster.”

Although Giger’s catalogue was branded too “disturbing” at first, Scott was all-in on the artist’s work and quickly brought him on board to design all aspects of the Xenomorph and LV-426. He wasn’t the only artistic inspiration, though, with the chestburster scene being inspired by Francis Bacon’s “Three Studies for Figures at the Base of a Crucifixion” from 1944.

3. Han Solo and Amanda Priestley

A great “what if?” is the idea that Harrison Ford could’ve played Captain Dallas instead of Tom Skerritt or Meryl Streep as Ripley instead of Weaver. The 2000 biography titled Harrison Ford: Imperfect Hero claims the star was offered the role of the level-headed captain but turned it down.