The Most Underrated Sci-Fi Movies of the 1970s

Colossus: The Forbin Project (1970)

If you think A.I. is bad news, wait until you get a load of Colossus, the supercomputer built by the brilliant Dr. Charles Forbin (Eric Braeden) that is supposed to control the United States’ defense systems and is impervious to attack. Well, when Colossus comes online, it does exactly what it’s programmed to do—and then links up with its previously undisclosed Soviet counterpart, Guardian, with the two machines declaring themselves in charge of the entire world.

Sort of like the old Star Trek episode “The Ultimate Computer” on massive steroids, Colossus is genuinely gripping as the coldly analytical Dr. Forbin begins to break down from the strain of trying to get his all-powerful technological genie back in the bottle, with terrifying results. Briskly directed by Joseph Sargent and written by James Bridges, Colossus was based on a novel by D.F. Jones. Pity we never got to film versions of Jones’ two sequels, in which a cult grows around Colossus, who is eventually deactivated and then rebooted when the Earth is threatened by an invasion from Mars.

Beneath the Planet of the Apes (1970)

Although the original came out in 1968, the Apes franchise was one of the key sci-fi series of the 1970s, and in fact the first to tell one complete story over the course of five films. Escape from the Planet of the Apes (1971) and Conquest of the Planet of the Apes (1972) are generally considered the best of the sequels, but the special charm of the first follow-up, Beneath, is that the entire movie is out of its mind from start to finish.

Forced to write around star Charlton Heston, who agreed only to come back for a cameo, the filmmakers send astronaut Brent (James Franciscus) to find out what happened to Heston’s Col. Taylor. He ends up on the same future Earth where he meets the familiar society of intelligent apes as well as a new underground race of telepathic human mutants who worship a bomb that can destroy the world. The whole thing ends with apes, humans, and mutants killing each other off, with Heston reappearing just in time to detonate the bomb. Never has the end of the world been such bizarre, off-its-rocker fun.

The Andromeda Strain (1971)

A small town in New Mexico where all the residents are dead—except for a baby and the town drunk—is where Robert Wise’s tense adaptation of Michael Crichton’s novel begins. A team of four top scientists is assembled in a lab deep underground where they discover that the town was wiped out by a microscopic alien organism brought back from space by an unmanned satellite. If the incredibly lethal, ever-mutating organism escapes, all life on Earth could be threatened.

Wise, of course, directed The Day the Earth Stood Still (1951) and later Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979), so he knows his way around large-scale sci-fi concepts. Crichton was years away from writing his biggest novel ever, Jurassic Park, but the idea of the smallest building blocks of life bringing catastrophe to the world was on his mind even back then. The cast of character actors brings a realism and immediacy to the proceedings. Interestingly, the character of Dr. Leavitt (Kate Reid) was switched from male to female for the movie—and no one back then got themselves tied up in knots about it.