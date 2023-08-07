The Most Underrated Sci-Fi Movies of the 1960s

Village of the Damned (1960)

John Wyndham was one of the most revered British science fiction writers in history, so it’s no surprise that two of his best-known novels made it to the screen—multiple times, in fact—starting with this crisp, haunting chiller based on The Midwich Cuckoos. One day everyone in the small English hamlet of Midwich falls unconscious, awakening to discover that all the women are inexplicably pregnant. The children they give birth to, all on the same day, are possessed of extraordinary powers and clearly not human. They are in fact the vanguard of a subtle alien invasion.

Economically told and quite chilling to this day, Village of the Damned benefits from its tense atmosphere, the eerie look and performances of the children, and the cold ruthlessness with which they begin to exert their control over the town. The ending is powerful as well, with teacher George Sanders planning to kill the children with a bomb as they use telepathy to batter his mental defenses. A 1964 sequel which flipped the premise, Children of the Damned, was less effective but still worthwhile, while John Carpenter’s hopelessly dull 1995 remake of the original remains one of his weakest efforts.

The Day the Earth Caught Fire (1961)

“Chilling” may be an ironic way to describe a movie titled The Day the Earth Caught Fire, but Val Guest’s gritty, semi-realistic sci-fi drama does make the blood run cold. In the movie, an alcoholic journalist for London’s Daily Express stumbles upon the biggest story of his career—that simultaneous nuclear tests by the U.S. and Soviet Union have pushed the Earth off its orbit and sent it hurtling toward the Sun! As catastrophic climate change ensues and civilization breaks down, the governments of the world come up with a Hail Mary plan to detonate four more bombs, in the hope that the blasts shove Earth back into place.

Heavy on character development and realistic depictions of newspaper work (the movie was partially filmed at the real Express offices), while gradually building a sense of doom through modest camera effects and well-placed stock footage, The Day the Earth Caught Fire is one of the finest examples of nuclear age “end of the world” sci-fi of its time. And its ending is still bracing to this day, as the film leaves us before the detonation of the bombs with a shot of two potential newspaper headlines: “World Saved” and “World Doomed,” but doesn’t reveal which one ultimately runs.

Panic in Year Zero! (1962)

Panic in Year Zero! may be one of the first survivalist post-apocalyptic movies. Ray Milland directs and also stars as Harry Baldwin, who sets out from Los Angeles to the Sierra Nevadas with his family for a fishing trip when LA and other major cities are eradicated by atomic bombs. Harry wastes no time finding guns and hiding his family out in a cave, ostensibly to wait out the chaos that follows. But chaos finds them in the form of three hoodlums, who rape Harry’s daughter and another nearby woman before Harry Baldwin deals out the kind of justice that would make Harry Callahan proud.

Like a lot of films of the era, Panic in Year Zero! is cheaply made and seems rushed, especially toward the end, and we don’t really see the full effects of the kind of nuclear attack that the film proposes. But Milland is believably tough as a patriarch turned protector, and the film’s unyielding moral viewpoint must have seemed a bit shocking even back then.