What Denis Villeneuve’s Dune Does Better Than the Book

Paul’s Visions Work Better Visually

Something that’s slightly muddled in the first Dune novel, which gets slightly clarified in the second book — Dune Messiah — is just how, exactly, Paul’s visions of the future actually work. In Messiah, Herbert establishes the rules for how and why Paul’s visions are vague, and at what point his prescience fails and when it succeeds. Because Paul eventually will use his oracular powers in place of his actual eyes, it’s a bit muddy on how these powers work early in the game.

This is a place where Villeneuve’s take is actually brilliant. Instead of having Paul’s visions be literal, Villeneuve makes everything impressionistic. A good example of this is the way in which Paul perceives Jamis (Babs Olusanmokun) in his visions, versus what happens in actuality. In the vision, a voice tells Paul a “friend” will guide him. This is only partially true. Jamis does guide Paul into understanding the ways of the Fremen, but not on purpose. None of the conversations that Paul and Jamis have in the visions exist in their scenes in “real life.” But the purpose of these visions only becomes clear to Paul after the fact.

This isn’t just clever misdirection, it creates something visually interesting and helps the audience experience the bewildering quality of Paul’s visions first hand. In the book, you’re kind of taking Herbert’s word for it. In this version of the film, you are in those visions, and that difference matters.

Lady Jessica Gets a Bigger Role in Villeneuve’s Dune

There are a few memes that poke fun at the strange disconnect between a general perception of the Herbert text and Denis Villeneuve’s statements about Dune’s need for female characters to push the narrative forward. To be clear, the Dune novels are (mostly) not sexist in intent, but the female characters do experience sexism and are often the victims of a patriarchal society. Lady Jessica is referred to as a “concubine” after all. Herbert wasn’t saying this was good, but it is depicted.

Structurally, Villeneuve does a way better job than Herbert at putting the pivotal female characters more central to the story. We open with Chani’s (Zendaya) perception of how the Empire treats her planet. Lady Jessica has more screen time than Duke Leto, and Rebecca Ferguson’s portrayal of Jessica as a powerful warrior, on many occasions, makes her seem like the star of the film.

Furthermore, the famous scene which opens the novel, in which Paul is tested by the Reverend Mother, is moved 30 minutes into the film. This fact interestingly gives the whole sequence much more weight, and we feel Jessica’s conflict over what is happening more keenly. Part of this is because we’ve come to get a better sense of Jessica as a mother and a member of the Bene Gesserit at this point in the movie, which isn’t possible if she’s being introduced to the audience at the same moment she’s submitting her son to a test involving the Gom Jabbar. Paul has more than one birthright, and arguably, the birthright connected to his mother is more important to the overall story. This fact exists in the Herbert books, of course, but Villeneuve’s take never lets you forget it.