Oppenheimer: 11 More Movies to Watch About the Bomb and the Cold War

Films about the end of the world are nothing new. But films about the real end of the world–the moments in human history that seem to have put us on an inevitable path toward our own self-destruction–are less frequent. In the 1950s, as the Cold War took hold and the threat of nuclear war escalated, most of the films that came out dealt with it in terms of metaphor, usually sci-fi ones, like giant irradiated lizards and insects standing in for hydrogen bombs.

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer addresses one of those moments in history head-on, giving us not just a glimpse into the tormented mind of the “father of the atomic bomb,” but a you-are-there, immersive front row seat to the very moment in which the first bomb was detonated and the end of the human race came into clear view, starting with what many now consider to be the morally monstrous decision to drop two of the things on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

But while such films are far less available than the monster mashes we mentioned above or Mad Max-style post-apocalyptic survival sagas, there are some that–in dramatic, comedic, surreal, or pseudo-documentary fashion–tackle the origins, aftermath, and repercussions of the A-bomb in terms that make the horror of it stand out just as sharply. If Oppenheimer left you wanting more, here are 11 more films to watch.

The Beginning or the End (1947)

Like another film later in this list, this movie is now fairly obscure. In fact, we initially confused it with Beginning of the End, an atom age sci-fi schlockfest about giant irradiated locusts. But this stands as the first Hollywood effort to chronicle the development of the atomic bomb. Coming just two years after the completion of the Manhattan Project and the attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, it had the arguable benefit of General Leslie Groves (the real-life military head of the project, played by Matt Damon in Nolan’s movie) aboard as a consultant (he’s played in the film by Brian Donlevy, who would later go on to sci-fi fame as the star of the first two Quatermass movies).