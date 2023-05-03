Dune 2 Trailer Breakdown: Feyd-Rautha, Princess Irulan, Lady Margot and Giedi Prime

When director Denis Villeneuve and Warner Bros. Pictures announced that they were breaking Frank Herbert’s massive science fiction classic, Dune, into two films, fans with long memories approved. But then who could really forget what happened when David Lynch attempted to smoosh the story into two hours back in 1984? Nonetheless, those same fans felt a pang of anxiety when it was revealed that unlike how Peter Jackson adapted The Lord of the Rings, Villeneuve would be filming Dune: Part One and Dune: Part Two separately. In other words, to see the climax of Herbert’s epic vision, where the mighty Shai-Hulud sandworms went to war and empires bled, we’d need to wait on the box office of Part One—and at least several years for Dune: Part Two.

Let those who lacked faith be struck down by the Kwisatz Haderach, because Dune: Part Two really and truly is almost here, and we now have the first trailer to prove it. Filled with stunning sights of gladiatorial arenas on planet Giedi Prime and the palaces of planet Kaitain, Villeneuve is opening up Herbert’s vision of a universe ruled by the Imperium in Dune: Part Two. We have broken down the most intriguing character reveals and plot teases for what lies in wait across the sands of Arrakis…

Florence Pugh’s Princess Irulan Sees All

One of the most intriguing developments at the top of the Dune: Part Two trailer is our introduction to Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, the prized daughter of Emperor Shaddam IV of House Corrino (who will be played by Christopher Walken, although he doesn’t seem to be in the trailer). From the royal libraries of the center of Imperium power, planet Kaitain, Irulan muses, “In the shadows of Arrakis lie many secrets, but the darkest of them all may remain… what if Paul Atreides was still alive?”

This is a signal that Irulan and her father will be much more active characters in Dune: Part Two than they are in the book. It also might suggest a new framing device. When we had our first glimpse of Dune: Part One two years ago, one of the most immediately striking elements was Villeneuve removed Herbert’s framing device wherein Irulan chronicled the life and times of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet)—albeit from a distance, suggesting this story happened many years in the past. Instead of focusing on the colonizers, however, Villeneuve began Dune from the point-of-view of the colonized via Chani (Zendaya) narrating the Fremen’s sense of oppression on the desert planet of Arrakis. It seems Part Two might return to the novel’s framing device, and the academic obsession Irulan has with Paul Atreides.