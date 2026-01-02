Oscars 2026 Frontrunners and Contenders

Admittedly most years we tend to draw a distinction between the films that critics fall behind and those chosen by folks who actually work in the film industry. For example last year we were confident The Brutalist hype would fade, albeit we wrongfully leaned toward Conclave instead of Anora picking up steam as the dark horse alternative. However, the perceived frontrunner this year isn’t a nihilistic indie indictment of American capitalism; it is a film produced by that very market as a commercial spectacle with breakneck action and Hollywood royalty in the cast bill, even if the film is fairly dissident in its own politics.

Industry watchers will continue to debate for years to come whether WB in the long run made money on this pricy gamble (the pic cost a reported $135 million to make, sans marketing or Oscar campaigning, and grossed $205 million worldwide), but it still played in front of a healthy general audience and will likely continue doing so in the streaming era. It also is a throwback to the type of movies that won Best Picture in the ‘90s: splashy, star-led spectacles intended for adult audiences who like car chases and entertainment in their introspective character studies lamenting the racist oligarchical hegemony secretly oppressing American life.

OBAA also has significant awards season narrative hype that you can bet is already being pursued/exploited by talented PR machines. The first is that writer-director PTA is due after never winning a single statue for Boogie Nights, Magnolia, There Will Be Blood, or Phantom Thread. Additionally, the movie can be viewed as a possible last hurrah for Warner Bros., the auteur studio of yore, basking in a golden year before it is probably swallowed whole by Netflix.

All of which makes it a shoo-in for Best Picture and likely Best Director. We’d also say Leonardo DiCaprio is the frontrunner for Best Actor, though that is less than a done deal, as is Benicio del Toro for Best Supporting Actor where one of his biggest competitors might just be fellow Oscar-darling Sean Penn for the same movie. Meanwhile Teyana Taylor is the likely frontrunner for Best Supporting Actress. We expect it to likewise be competitive in, if not win, Oscars for Cinematography, Editing, and Best Adapted Screenplay. Also kudos to Chase Infiniti for sticking to her guns and campaigning rightfully as Lead Actress. She’ll get an Oscar nomination in the correct category for it.

Hamnet

If one must select a plausible possible dark horse narrative to unseat OBAA, then Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet is probably a decent bet. Certainly more reserved and elegiac than PTA’s highbrow actioner, Hamnet also checks a lot of boxes for Oscar voters. After all, the same body also in the ‘90s famously snubbed the populist choice of Steven Spielberg’s Saving Private Ryan for another movie about William Shakespeare in Love. Granted, that was a different time and and different Academy, as indicated by the fact Spielberg produced Hamnet.

The reason we think this theoretically could get some greater industry love, however, is Zhao is already a rightful favorite within the business, and we truthfully think that despite the critics throwing all their flowers toward Rose Byrne (including myself as a CCA member), Jessie Buckley still is going to walk home with the Best Actress Oscar come March. It is a tremendous, career-defining essay of a mother in grief learning to live again through the power of art, and it’s so good that it won Hamnet the audience award at the Toronto International Film Festival, one of the best indicators of Oscars’ taste on the festival circuit. Previous TIFF audience winners include The King’s Speech, 12 Years a Slave, Green Book, and La La Land. And the last time a TIFF darling won the Oscar for Best Picture? Another Zhao picture: Nomadland.