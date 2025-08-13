KPop Demon Hunters Does Not Feel Like a Netflix Movie (And That Makes It Great)

Initially conceived by Kang as a modern synthesis of all the touchstones she felt while growing up with her Korean heritage as a young child in Canada, KPop is a neon-hued blend of East Asian demonology/mythology with modern-day stan culture. Also likely taking a heaping dose of influence from ‘90s influences like Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Charmed, KPop Demon Hunters mixes the Korean conception of mischievous spirits (think more goblins than The Exorcist) with the three-part harmonies of girl power enlightenment.

Yet more than its inspirations, KPop has been blowing up for months now because of its execution and artistry. Like those cheering crowds beneath a traipsing Rumi, we cannot look away (and why would we want to?). With every intention of making an absolute spectacle, Kang began developing her K-pop mashup at Sony Pictures Animation Imageworks in early 2021—that’s the same animation house that had won an Oscar three years earlier for the street art-infused and comic book-meets-Brooklyn stylings of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. KPop Demon Hunters is similarly kinetic, albeit its visual reference points appropriately skew a little more toward the mainstream and East.

In an interview with Animation Magazine, co-director Appelhans said, “We drew inspiration from a different set of influences: music videos, editorial photography, K-dramas, concert lighting, a touch of anime.” That confluence of imagery shines through in a finished film that evokes the three-dimensional artificiality of Into the Spider-Verse, but with the icy glow of a Madison Square Garden spotlight during a BTS sellout-run. The action likewise echoes the abstract coolness of a splashy freeze frame in old school Japanese anime shows like Sailor Moon or Gundam Wing. In other words, KPop Demon Hunters is just a pleasure to look at, and the same applies to the soundtrack which features banger after banger written by a small army of musicians, including real-life K-pop star Ejae.

Each and every creative decision was made early on to produce a film that felt like an event as big as the film’s fictional K-pop heroine group, Huntr/x… or like something that was worth spending money on to see theatrically. Indeed, when Sony began production on KPop Demon Hunters, it was intended for theatrical distribution. Somewhere along the way, however, internal decision-making changed, with Netflix publicly confirming it had acquired the project in 2023.

Ultimately it probably proved a boon for KPop’s reach to be available on the most popular streaming service around the globe. But it also has proven a huge benefit in return for Netflix, a streaming service that’s famously struggled to penetrate the cinematic market with titles as popular and lasting as TV shows like Stranger Things, Wednesday, and Bridgerton. To be clear, Netflix has produced and/or distributed some great films, yet many of them were to enter awards season races, and many more vanished into the void without the zeitgeist-shaping force of a months-long studio marketing campaign… or the word of mouth a truly popular movie can generate.

There are plenty of movies Netflix has claimed to be huge attention-grabbers, with the service previously trumpeting that more than 230 million households have invested 450 hours into watching Red Notice, the Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Godot-starring project that felt like it was designed by either an algorithm or the brand partnership executives at Teremana Tequila and Aviation Gin.