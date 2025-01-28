Sinners: Ryan Coogler Is Tying Vampires to the Blues and ‘Devil’s Music’

In the new trailer for Sinners, Ryan Coogler’s first foray into the horror genre, a worldly voice warns, “There are legends of people where the gift of making music [is] so true, it can conjure spirits from the past and the future. This gift can bring fame and fortune, but it can also pierce the veil between life and death.”

For anyone steeped in the history of American music, such mysticism and menace is part and parcel for a story set in the South. Still, the vampires are a new innovation on the part of writer-director Coogler’s film, which follows Michael B. Jordan in the dual roles of twin brothers trying to make ends meet in 1930s era Mississippi. But even then, as Coogler sees it, a vampire yarn naturally lends itself to something like the rhythm and blues, as well as how those sounds were demonized a hundreds years ago when Jim Crow was the law of the land.

“The film deals with American music, blues music,” Coogler says during a press conference that Den of Geek attended ahead of Sinners’ trailer drop. The filmmaker goes on to note that he is directly pulling from the legends around famed blues musicians Tommy Johnson and Robert Johnson, who despite having no relation both were whispered to have sold their souls to the Devil at a crossroads in Mississippi for the gift of musical talent. (In actuality, Robert might have been so accused because he was one of the biggest names who dared to turn his back from playing church “spirituals” in favor of the profits of “secular,” godless music.)

Says Coogler, “When you think about the vampire as it exists, it’s got an association or a counterpart in almost every culture. But it is the supernatural creature most associated with seduction, that’s most associated with choice. And that aspect is something that’s very present when blues music was also called the Devil’s music. There’s a contrast between a secular lifestyle and [Christian morality]. So the film is in conversation with all those things, but the duality is always at the heart of it.”