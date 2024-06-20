Kinds of Kindness Review: Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone Let Freak Flag Fly

The first gag, called “The Death of R.M.F.” (which like the other two fables features totally unrelated characters with the same initials) is also the strongest. With bleakly amusing schadenfreude we are introduced to Robert (Plemons), a man who for over a decade has allowed his convivial but demanding boss Raymond (Dafoe) to manage every facet of his day. This also doesn’t just apply to the office. Robert begins each morning by looking at a precise schedule of what and where he’ll eat, when he’ll make love to his wife Sarah (Hong Chau), and whether he’ll even try to become a parent. Robert seems strangely accepting, if not pleased, with this arrangement. That is until he’s asked by Raymond to (probably) kill a fellow with the initials RMF by T-boning his car that night.

If Robert’s predicament is darkly preposterous, it pales in comparison to that of Daniel in “R.M.F. is Flying,” another unhappy Plemons protagonist who is at first depressed because his wife Liz (Stone) seemed to be lost at sea. But he becomes further irate when she is discovered on an island ruled by dogs. He tells his police partner Neil (Mamoudou Athie) that he thinks the Liz who’s come back into his home is actually an imposter, and fumes over her inability to remember his favorite song. Ultimately, he believes the only way to bring his real wife back is to test the fidelity of the supposed doppelgänger.

Finally, Plemons and Stone play characters on the same page in “R.M.F. Eats a Sandwich,” a tale about a sex cult that may or may not be on the verge of discovering a messiah with the power to raise the dead. That’s at least what their characters Andrew and Emily are told by their master Omi (Dafoe), who on special occasions takes both of them to bed in quick succession in thanks for their loyalty. Yet when Emily’s husband (Joe Alwyn) and child from a previous life show up… things get complicated.

Like all anthology films, not all the stories are created equal. Each has its moments of dark and understated bemusement, such as when the allegedly faux-Liz attempts to arouse her copper husband by spanking him with his nightstick, and in the next scene Plemons has tears in his eyes while recounting the experience. But generally, the only one that works as a complete story is the first where we examine the truly pathetic depths Robert will sink to make his finicky boss happy. In their own ways, each story is about love and how to realize that true ideal—be it for a spouse, an employer, or your cult guru—Lanthimos believes one must completely defile the self… Maybe?

I’m not honestly sure Lanthimos is really suggesting that love is a many un-splendid thing. Rather the filmmaker seems amused at how depraved his imagination’s sense of humor can turn in a tryptic of stars and characters accepting their self-abasement. The results are a comedy where, thrillingly, you never really know what the next scene (or even shot!) might yield. Yet we’d argue that the anticipation for a devastating payoff is only fully rewarded in the one with Plemons breaking into the home of his replacement for Dafoe’s affections. The cult story also has a deliciously ironic punchline but takes a long time getting there.

Kinds of Kindness was apparently filmed during the long post-production process of Poor Things, a film which Lanthimos spent the better part of a decade refining and tinkering with collaborators like screenwriter Tony McNamara and Stone herself. Conversely, Kinds of Kindness feels very much like the rapidly pursued, and perhaps somewhat undercooked, palette-cleanser Lanthimos needed to decompress. It is a return to Lanthimos’ roots, not only in terms of sadism after the uncharacteristically optimistic Poor Things, but also as a true-blue, economical indie filmed in and around New Orleans over a handful of weeks.