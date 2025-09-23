Bugonia Review: Emma Stone Transforms in Disturbing Sci-Fi Comedy

Sometimes it’s fun to just tear things, people, and finally parables down for the lulz, and as an arthouse setup and punchline delivery, Bugonia has a lot of bleak pleasure in its horror show premise, especially in the quieter moments where Lanthimos’ wide camera lenses are content to purely bask in Stone and Plemons’ talents going tête-à-tête.

The confrontations start early when after spending a day in the life of the lonely CEO, and the even lonelier incel stalking her—an irony since Teddy has his cousin Don (Aidan Delbis) for company—the loner cousins make their move. The pair kidnap Stone’s pharmaceutical diva at knife point, albeit even that is a bit of a fluke since the executive makes a convincing case she can physically overpower both men while soaking up the lyrics of Chappell Roan off her radio in the same way Popeye devours a can of spinach. Nonetheless, Michelle eventually wakes up with her hair shaved and face covered in stark white powder (preemptive measures, Teddy explains to Don, to stop her from contacting her mothership for help).

Teddy has a simple request: allow him to meet with her emperor in space and negotiate a peace treaty that will prevent the aliens from continuing to poison the world with their drugs and misery that leaves little people like Teddy and Don so hopeless. Otherwise… they will be forced to torture her. Audiences have every reason to find abject sympathy and terror for the woman trapped in a basement with these weirdos, unable to possibly communicate in a reasonable way with their demands. But the more that secrets unfold, the more it is hard to not notice Teddy the Apiculturist has one point: in the modern world, Michelle was a queen bee, and Teddy little more than a drone. That doesn’t make it any less chilling when the electric shock wires come out.

Bugonia marks the fourth film that partners director Lanthimos with his newfound American muse, Emma Stone. Long may their relationship continue. Two of their previous three collaborations resulted in some of the most compelling and subversive genre-adjacent films in the last decade, the anti-costume drama The Favourite and the feminist reclamation of The Bride of Frankenstein, Poor Things. Both earned Stone Oscar nominations (plus a win in Poor Things’ case). I see no reason to doubt Bugonia will not continue the trend with another nomination and quite possibly a win. As with her previous Lanthimos joints—and even the indulgent misfire they made in between, Kinds of Kindness—Bugonia’s Michelle provides Stone with a striking departure from anything else in her repertoire.

Even under extreme duress, the film’s often smiling and reasonable sounding CEO is regal, watchful, and quietly thinking. Visually her stark buzzcut silhouette harkens back, I suspect deliberately, to Sigourney Weaver in Alien 3, which fits the genre mischief that defines so much of Lanthimos’ English-language work. While I wouldn’t say Stone’s executive quite resembles an actual extraterrestrial, there is something deeply reptilian and unsettling in the way she clocks Teddy and Don’s many, many foibles, even as she speaks to them with the benign friendliness of a memo from corporate. It’s a tremendously textured creation that invites profound empathy as she’s confronted with the cosmic dread of our age: communing with the terminally online. Yet between the raindrops of her choices, Stone’s gaze constantly asks the audience to make the more grounded evaluations of this exec that would never cross poor Teddy’s mind.

Still, in that role, Plemons has the more difficult part. Whereas in the original Korean film which Bugonia adapts, Jang Joon-hwan’s Save the Green Planet! (2003), the Teddy character is unquestionably the protagonist through whose eyes this story unfolds, the casting of Stone, the added gender dynamics of that change, and possibly even the American inclination to empathize with the “winner” over the “loser” in the game of capitalism, conspire together to make Teddy a far more antagonistic presence in Bugonia. In the last 20 years, we’ve been given many more reasons to fear the incel, and Teddy takes that to the immediate dangerous degree when in the film’s opening scenes he convinces his neurodivergent cousin to chemically castrate himself so they won’t be “distracted” by any of Michelle’s feminine wiles.