Hamnet Review: Shakespeare’s Greatest Tragedy Might Be the Family He Left Behind

It is an obscure piece of trivia to know that before William Shakespeare wrote what is often argued to be the greatest play in the English language, The Tragedy of Hamlet, Prince of Denmark, that he also had a son named Hamnet. It is therefore an even more esoteric fact that to this day, scholars debate whether there might be a connection between the four-hour masterpiece in which the playwright grapples with the subjects of death, loss, and the afterlife, and the bitter memory of a son who died of plague three years prior to its production.

Maggie O’Farrell remembers though. Chloé Zhao as well. And the most provocative thing about their new film, Hamnet, is that it excavates this domestic tragedy not from the perspective of the so-called great man who was absent when his son succumbed to pestilence, but that of the family he left behind. Most pointedly, and poignantly, that of the wife he never brought to London, Anne Hathaway.

Played with melancholic acuity, Jessie Buckley’s Anne—or Agnes as her family calls her (and pronounced “Anyers”)—is a woman both of her time and lost outside of it. She has a vivid understanding of what is expected of her as a woman living in the early modern period of 16th century England. But this does not mean she has to like it. She is thus gossiped to be the daughter of a witch in the town of Stratford where she lives with her father and stepmother, whose household she escapes regularly for the earthiness of nature. It is there she also rendezvouses with her younger brothers’ tutor, a poet (Paul Mescal), whose soon-to-be famous name is not uttered aloud until near the very end of the movie. Neither this writer nor Agnes have much use for society’s expectations, but dutifully fall into line with them after Agnes becomes pregnant.

Duty, however, turns out to be a primarily one-way street in their rushed and eventually troubled marriage. It is Agnes who encourages her husband to try his writing craft in London and away from the provincial expectations of a horrid father (David Wilmot) and an exasperated mother (Emily Watson). But it is in Stratford, too, where Agnes stays in the house of her mother-in-law and daughter Susanna (Bodhi Rae Breathnach), and soon enough twins Hamnet (Jacobi Jupe) and Judith (Olivia Lynes). All the while, the children’s father visits frequently during his off-seasons from the Globe Theatre, and daydreams of moving his family to London. It’s just that he and Agnes always have a reason to explain why this is not the year to do it. The seasons and rationalizations pass, and their station in the community rises until, one day, the bubonic plague comes to Stratford. And Will is too late on his return to bid farewell to a child that’s taken. The anguish cultivates lifelong recriminations… and bequeaths the world a classic.