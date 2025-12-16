Avatar: Fire and Ash Review – James Cameron’s Shallow Spectacle Still Earns Your Money

To be absolutely clear, Fire and Ash is a good movie. It is also a step up from second film The Way of Water, which in many respects felt more like a showcase on a tech convention’s floor of what James Cameron’s digital innovations can now do with H20. One of the most damning critiques I’ve heard from colleagues about Fire and Ash is that it is The Way of Water all over again, but if so, it is a better iteration of the same story. This time we have some semblance of narrative momentum due to the travails of the only Sully child with any dimensionality: the adopted child Spider (Jack Champion).

Fire and Ash is genuinely Spider’s movie since he is the impetus upon which the entire plot pivots. After the events of The Way of Water, where the eldest son of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) died during a replay of Titanic, Neytiri has come to despise their humanoid “Sky Person” son, Spider. Also unable and unwilling to return to his Homo sapien heritage in the “civilization” corner of land that’s been deforested into a Blade Runner-esque hellscape, young Spider is effectively being banished by all sides to live with distant Na’vi relations. That is until the Sully clan’s floating transport is attacked by Varang (Oona Chaplin), a witchy Na’vi whose Mangkwan clan worships the flames of war and nihilism after a volcano wiped out their homes and neighbors some years ago.

It is this crossing of the paths which leads to the Christlike member of the Sully kin, Kiri (Sigourney Weaver, still bizarrely cast as a teenager), to call on Eywa to save Spider’s life after his oxygen mask is broken. Enter those aforementioned glowy vines and some New Age mysticism which turn this young man into an—ahem—half-breed who resembles a human but physiologically mirrors a Na’vi. It also captures the attention of Spider’s dastardly biological father, the returning sourpuss Col. Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang), who continues to insist on his hatred for all things Pandora and Na’vi. But after so many years spent trapped inside a Na’vi avatar’s body, the crusty army man is starting to protest too much as he finds a soulmate in Chaplin’s Varang. The pair turn out to have a lot of the same interests in common: sweet nothings like genocide, no-quarter battle tactics, and maybe a dabble of blood stuff in the bedroom.

Their union is what truly endangers the waterbending tribes within which the Sullys now live, leading inevitably to another climactic battle between the technologically advanced Sky People, now with their own Na’vi death cult providing air support, and the virtuous aquatic tribes and their space whale bestie battalions.

It is an often remarked critique that the Avatar movies seem to generally lack the same lasting relevancy of Star Wars or Lord of the Rings in the cultural imagination, despite Cameron’s films making more money (at least when you do not account for inflation). But the density of Reddit posts and fan art notwithstanding, the charms of Avatar: Fire and Ash are obvious to anyone with eyes.

The CG worlds are sumptuous, even without the three-dimensional gimmicks added on. In an age where tentpole spectacles dominate the multiplex, here is a vision that honestly invites the audience to inhabit its daydream for maybe a quarter of your waking day. It’s a steep time investment, but its lack of self-awareness or self-effacement remains as novel and refreshing in 2025 as it did at the dawn of irony-drenched blockbuster “comedies” in 2009. It’s just a pleasure to visit Oz once in a while.