At the start of the year, Grand Theft Auto VI looked to be a shoe-in for Game of the Year. Publishers jostled around their release calendars to ensure titles wouldn’t be completely ignored in the wake of what could possibly be the biggest gaming release of all time. Then GTA VI got delayed into 2026. Twice.

That made the 2025 GOTY race a wide open one, especially with some hotly anticipated sequels like Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and Borderlands 4 meeting with particularly muted responses from critics and fans alike. So in a year of games where the frontrunner bowed out early and other contenders turned out to be pretenders, which titles reigned supreme? Read on to find out the best games of 2025.

15. Blue Prince

There’s never been a game quite like Blue Prince before. Part roguelike, part puzzler, you play the role of a man who’s inherited a constantly shifting estate from his recently deceased uncle. The late relation has also tasked you with the goal of finding a hidden 46th room on the grounds by drafting new rooms in the mansion every day.

Blue Prince will put even the most experienced gamer through their paces. The game doesn’t give up its many secrets easily, and even after several hours, it can be tricky to figure out just how to place each room. Even then some bad luck can end a run early. This definitely isn’t a game for everyone, but it’s worth checking out for anyone looking for something truly innovative.