Why Conan O’Brien Is Deliberately Cast Against Type in If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

It’s a striking dynamic in a film that hits hard from a variety of angles. When we first chat with Bronstein, it is again at Austin’s premier genre festival, a fest celebrated for its horror and suspense programming. And while we’d hesitate to quantify If I Had Legs as any single specific genre, it was nonetheless the most intense and anxiety-inducing experience we had at that festival. A fact which makes Bronstein beam with visible pride since she admits to taking from the “cinematic language of horror” in Legs. (Perhaps unsurprisingly, she counts William Friedkin’s psychologically-laden approach to The Exorcist as a formative movie-watching experience.)

In Friedkin’s film, very well-played and reasoned men of science fail to help several women dealing with an expanding crisis. One imagines Linda, and her viewers, can relate. Whether it’s Fantastic Fest, Sundance, or when we catch up with Bronstein again on the eve of her film’s New York Film Festival bow—a kind of grand finale before A24 releases the movie to wide audiences this fall—If I Had Legs has been shocking audiences as much with its tension as its humor. And the fact that Bronstein intentionally cast a famously funnyman to play a guy without an ounce of humor in his bones.

“My superpower in life, if I have one at all, is I like to connect with people, and I like to make them feel comfortable,” Conan O’Brien confides. “That is something that I do habitually, all day long…that’s something that’s in me. So one of the things that’s been so fascinating about this experience is not being able to use any of that in this character. That’s not what I’m doing, and my attempts to even think I’m trying to help, those attempts are laughable. I am someone who has a lot of tools in that particular chest, and I can’t use any of them, because I don’t have them in this part.”

It was the fear of doing something so far out of his comfort zone as a performer—in this case of a particularly dramatic variety—that enticed O’Brien in the role. Yet it was the earnestness of his humor that caused Bronstein to think of a childhood hero for the role in the first place.

“I’ve been a fan of him and his original late night show since day one,” Bronstein says of O’Brien. “I was a huge Letterman fan, so I was like, ‘Who’s this guy who’s gonna take over the show?’ And I watched the first episode and I was blown away. I couldn’t believe the stuff he was doing. He was so loose [in this] no-adults-in-the-room comedy. It was like ‘how is this on television?’ So I always had this sense of him as a guy willing to take risks and not being precious with himself.”

The idea to reach out to O’Brien came to Bronstein after listening to the former late-night host interviewing his own idol, David Letterman, on the podcast Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend. Here were two iconically funnymen having a decidedly unfunny, pensive conversation about the craft. And yet, even by the very nature of the podcast’s name—Conan O’Brien needs a friend—there is something pitifully human and melancholic to O’Brien’s humor that Bronstein knew she could use.