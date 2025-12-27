The Best Fantasy Books of 2025

The story follows titular scholar Neema Kraa, a prickly, socially awkward, and frequently unlikable heroine who finds herself embroiled in a fight for the throne — and the prime suspect at the center of a mysterious death. Hodgson’s sprawling tale delights in upending reader expectations about what kind of story they’re following, wrestling with everything from complex politics to religious history, all while building the sort of fully lived-in universe that exists well beyond the page. It’s an absolute triumph, whose multiple, jaw-dropping twists will leave everyone gagging for the sequel that’s reportedly coming in 2026.

The Dark Mirror by Samantha Shannon

The fifth installment in Samantha Shannon’s sprawling Bone Season series, The Dark Mirror, is simultaneously a road map for resistance, an ode to perseverance, and a bright shining ball of hope in a bleak time. It is both a fantastic next step in the larger story of this fictional universe and a necessary reminder that everyone has a role to play in saving the world — or, at the very least, making it a less overtly dark and frightening place than it is at the present moment.

The story picks up six months from the shocking cliffhanger that closed the series’ fourth book as The Dark Mirror determinedly pivots its story outward, taking dreamwalker Paige Mahoney into the wider (free) world beyond the authoritarian Republic of Scion. As the larger story digs into the global political threats represented by the creeping shadow of the Anchor and the rising threat of authoritarianism, the world of the Bone Season expands in new and intriguing ways, all of which go beyond Paige’s story as Shannon pivots the series toward its endgame. Bonus: The slow-as-molasses burn between Paige and her otherworldly ally-turned-lover Arcturus Mesarthim has never been better or more satisfying.

Holy Terrors by Margaret Owen

The rare final chapter in a YA fantasy trilogy that not only sticks the landing but whose ending elevates the entire series into something greater than the sum of its parts, Margaret Owen’s Holy Terrors is emotional, chaotic, and utterly unhinged in all the best ways. It’s also the perfect ending to the story of morally gray, emotionally challenged heroine Vanja Schmidt, a lushly written exploration of power, forgiveness, and self-acceptance that brings almost every aspect of this story full circle.

The sort of finale that not only acknowledges you having read the earlier books in the series, but relies on it, Holy Terrors is full of familiar faces and emotional beats, literally retracing many of Vanja’s steps as Owen questions what might have been had her heroine made different choices at key crossroads of her life. And its emotional core relies on the deep interiority that has been established across the rest of the series – Vanja’s growth feels earned and the story’s ending so satisfying precisely because we’ve been right beside her through every mistake and step forward she’s made. It’s hard to overstate how evident Owen’s care and craft are throughout this tale or how utterly satisfying its conclusion turns out to be.

Bury Our Bones in the Midnight Soil by V.E. Schwab

At this point, what can’t V.E. Schwab do? She’s written books for almost every kind of audience, penned both standalones and multi-book series, and dabbled in genres that include fantasy, young adult, and literary fiction. Basically, all that most of us needed to be completely sold on her latest novel, Bury Our Bones in the Midnight Soil, was to learn that she wrote it. Luckily, the book itself is fantastic, a story of toxic lesbian vampires that feels like the darker cousin of Schwab’s time-bending blockbuster The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue. But where Addie was a story of memory and immortality, Bury Our Bones is about rage and desire, a tale that’s haunting, heartbreaking, and horrifying by turns.