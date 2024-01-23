Oscars 2024 Predictions: Who Will Win Best Picture and Other Categories?

It’s been a good year for movies. As a film critic, it’s easy to fall into the reflexive trap of stating that every December/January. Yet while looking at the nominees for Best Picture at the 2024 edition of the Oscars, there is (almost) not a bad apple in the lot: Anatomy of a Fall, American Fiction, The Holdovers, Past Lives, Killers of the Flower Moon, and of course the unlikely double act of Barbie and Oppenheimer provide arguably the strongest lineup we’ve yet seen in the 2020s.

There were of course snubs and surprises, which we unpacked at length here—including how the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences seems increasingly allergic to nominating Greta Gerwig for Best Director—but overall the Academy has demonstrated measured taste. They’ve clearly moved away from the institution’s longstanding and generational aversion to foreign films, with The Zone of Interest and Anatomy of a Fall (plus the largely subtitled American release of Past Lives) no longer looking like outliers in the Best Picture race the way that Parasite or Triangle of Sadness did not too long ago; and they also aren’t balking at nominating populist entertainment that really is spectacular, as the Academy has generally been prone to do for the last 20 years. Indeed, as you’ll see in a moment we suspect one-half of the so-called “Barbenheimer’ phenomenon is going to sweep this awards season.

So with that in mind, we will offer our exceedingly early and bullish-to-a-fault predictions of what will probably win in the major categories on Oscar night below. Each section will feature who we think should win in italics, and who we suspect will win in bold. More than a few times, they might even be one and the same. So please enjoy, and come back here on the morning of March 11 to tell us how wrong we were!

Best Picture

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest