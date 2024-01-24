Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera Are Just as Baffled by Those Barbie Oscar Snubs

She added about Robbie, “What Margot achieved as an actress is truly unbelievable. One of the things about Margot as an actress is how easy she makes everything look. And perhaps people got fooled into thinking that the work seems easy, but Margot is a magician as an actress in front of the screen, and it was one of the honors of my career to get to witness her pull off the amazing performance she did. She brings so much heart and humor and depth and joy and fun to the character. In my book, she’s a master.”

These were Ferrera’s off-the-cuff but earnest remarks to a question during an interview about her nomination. Yet her Ken co-star Gosling went a step further to publicly chide the AMPAS for ignoring Robbie and Gerwig’s contributions to a global phenomenon.

“I am extremely honored to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films,” Gosling wrote. “And I never thought I’d be saying this, but I’m also incredibly honored and proud that it’s for portraying a plastic doll named Ken. But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for the history-making, globally-celebrated film. To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement.”

He continued, “Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history. Their work should be recognized along with the other very deserving nominees.”

In terms of cultural impact, it is a difficult point to argue with. Some on social media, of course, have found a way, even by rather uncharitably debating which Barbie actor is more deserving than which. We would point out, however, that each of the three acting categories Barbie was competitive in—Actress, Supporting Actress, and Supporting Actor—had incredibly different dynamics. Best Actress was particularly tough this year with Emma Stone, Lily Gladstone, and Carey Mulligan all heavily favored to be nominated, and Sandra Hüller’s turn in Anatomy of a Fall being a powerhouse unto itself. Robbie had stiff competition just to get in the fifth slot, with Past Lives breakout Greta Lee likewise getting snubbed in favor of Annette Bening.

Gosling has meanwhile been a frontrunner for a long time in the Best Supporting Actor category where he was always viewed as a shoo-in alongside Robert Downey Jr. and Robert De Niro. Although the fact a male performance in a comedy about Barbie dolls is the “obvious” nominee brings to mind a line of dialogue in the movie after Ken asks a business executive if they don’t do patriarchy anymore at his company. “No, we’re doing it well!” the bearded exec laughs. “We just hide it better now.”