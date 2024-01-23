Where to Watch the Oscars 2024 Best Picture Nominees

Each January brings high hopes and bitter disappointments, surprises and snubs. This Tuesday morning was no different when the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced their nominations for the best films of 2023. There were some obvious frontrunners who were always going to get in, be it Oppenheimer or The Holdovers, and some that always seemed like at least a strong possibility (looking at you, Maestro!).

Still, there were plenty on the bubble, so it’s a relief to see Anatomy of a Fall and Past Lives get in. Be that as it may, as an audience member who couldn’t afford to go to the movie theater every weekend, it might be understandable if you feel daunted at seeing so many films just added to your watch list. So if you are trying to get caught up in time for the Academy Awards telecast in March—or just want to know where to go for a rewatch—we’ve gathered all the streaming destinations for the Best Picture nominees available to watch at home. Below is the list. Enjoy.

Anatomy of a Fall

A gratifying Best Picture nominee, Justine Triet’s Anatomy of a Fall won the Palme d’Or but inexplicably was not submitted for consideration in the Best International Film category. No matter, the French film is now in the Best Picture race instead. Deservedly so, too, as Anatomy of a Fall turns a police investigation into the death of a wealthy man who fell (or was pushed?) from a high window into a riveting portrait of the French legal system wherein the man’s wife, Sandra (Sandra Hüller), must stand trial for her alleged role in his death, as well as every mistake, betrayal, and aspersion of their marriage.

Available to rent or buy on: Amazon, Apple (U.S. and UK)