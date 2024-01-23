Oscar Nomination Snubs 2024: Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie, and All the Big Surprises

The ballots are in, and the nominations for the 96th annual Academy Awards are final. And with their announcement early Tuesday morning comes a new year’s worth of snubs and surprises. Yet 2024 has a particular twinge of deja vu because like on a frosty January morning in 2020, Greta Gerwig was notably passed over in the Best Director category.

Indeed, the biggest movie of 2023 will go on to have the biggest snubs at the following year’s Oscars ceremony, with Barbie‘s Gerwig missing out on the Best Director shortlist and star Margot Robbie being absent in the Best Actress category, despite their film being nominated for Best Picture. The latter omission was always a strong possibility given how competitive Best Actress was this year, and with Emma Stone (Poor Things), Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon), and Carey Mulligan (Maestro) all locked in as frontrunners ( and probably in that order). There was also strong competition from the likes of Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall), who also did get in, and Greta Lee (Past Lives), who did not.

In fact, one of the biggest surprises of the morning was the unexpected nomination of Annette Bening for Nyad. That Netflix film, which otherwise went largely ignored beyond another nomination for Jodie Foster in the Best Supporting Actress category, must have some good friends in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Nonetheless, it is Gerwig’s omission from the Best Director race that is the most shocking. The Academy came under intense public criticism, including here, for ignoring Gerwig’s directorial efforts in 2020 on Little Women in favor of an all-male lineup of filmmakers. Admittedly, however, 2019 was a spectacularly competitive year dominated by landmark films. By contrast, one might say that no film dominated 2023 more than Gerwig’s Barbie—which did pick up Oscar nominations for Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay, as well as a slew of technical nods—so the film’s absence from the Best Director race feels like a more pronounced slight.