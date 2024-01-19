What Does The Boy and the Heron Mean? Exploring the Theories

That’s one reading of many into this inventive, kaleidoscopic film. From a fictionalized version of Miyazaki’s childhood and his relationship with his fellow animators, to an allegory for Studio Ghibli and its future after Miyazaki’s retirement, to its slippery connections with the book from which it takes its original name, let’s dig into the theories.

What Does It Have to Do With the Book “How Do You Live?”

Genzaburo Yoshino’s 1937 Japanese classic is reported to have been one of Miyazaki’s favorites as a child, and a copy of it inscribed to Mahito from his mother features in the film that bears its title in Japanese. Between the actual book and the film though, there is very little crossover.

The story is that of an academic 15-year-old boy named Koperu/Copper whose father died when he was younger, and who lives with his mother. The narrative includes Koperu’s ongoing discussions with his uncle about ethics and morality, interspersed by the uncle’s diary entries as he prompts his nephew to consider the life he will lead. According to fantasy author Neil Gaiman’s foreword for the 2023 Penguin edition, Copper and his uncle are: “…our guides in science, in ethics, in thinking. And on the way they take us, through a school story set in Japan in 1937, to the heart of the questions we need to ask ourselves about the way we live our lives.”

There’s nothing though, about a heron, a mystical tower at the crossroads of time and space, people-eating parakeets, soul-eating pelicans, or a fire witch, so don’t be disappointed if you look this one up.

How Autobiographical Is the Film?

Almost nothing was known about The Boy and the Heron save its title and poster until release weekend in Japan – a marketing strategy that clearly paid off when the film became Studio Ghibli’s biggest domestic opening of all time, and topped the US box-office on its American release.

A marketing message that did break through, thanks largely to multiple press interviews by producer Toshio Suzuki and lead animator Takeshi Honda, was the film’s autobiographical nature. As Honda told The Ringer (through an interpreter), when Miyazaki showed him the initial part of his legendary storyboards, “I instantly could tell that it was a very personal story to him and it was very autobiographical.” But in what way?