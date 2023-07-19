Oppenheimer Just Made Movie History: How the Christopher Nolan Film Changed IMAX

“They’re both very brilliant minds that do see the world in an alternative way that’s not necessarily, on a conceptual [level], graspable for the people around them,” van Hoytema tells Den of Geek magazine. “But they have the power and language to convey it and to make people look at things, to look at the world, in a different way.” This seems to be at least part of the appeal of Oppenheimer’s story for meticulous craftsmen like Nolan and van Hoytema. The cinematographer even muses Oppenheimer was something of an artist in his own right—albeit one who would eventually shudder at the applications of his works.

As the lead scientist on the Manhattan Project, which gave the U.S. government the atomic bomb at the end of the Second World War, J. Robert Oppenheimer is probably best recalled in our cultural memory for the great and terrible weapon he made possible, as well as his prescient quotation of the Bhagavad Gita. Upon witnessing the bomb’s first successful test in New Mexico, Oppenheimer lamented, “Now I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds.”

However, Nolan’s new three-hour epic about the man’s life is determined to introduce the real person behind the mushroom cloud to modern moviegoers, providing us a fuller glimpse into a brilliant but contradictory mind who left academia out of a sense of patriotic urgency. With this decision, Oppenheimer would help his government develop a bomb that could win all wars… before being cast aside by that same government after he vocally opposed the development of even more powerful nuclear weapons, such as the hydrogen bomb.

In terms of historical subject matter for a film, there are few of greater importance to the world we have inherited. And yet, compared to the type of visceral stories Nolan and van Hoytema usually pursue, it is a departure.

“We had always shot things that were action-packed or at least were spectacles in weird worlds or wide vistas; they were in outer space,” van Hoytema says. “But for the first time, this is looking inwards. It suddenly was people in small, smoky, nicotine-drenched rooms reciting political and scientific rhetoric… So the human face became our vista in a way, and the way we previously treated the landscape in wide shots, we were now going to do with intimacy.” The filmmaker even calls lead actor Cillian Murphy’s face its own kind of canvas, one that “we must drown in.”

To disappear into those reservoirs meant rethinking how to use Nolan’s beloved IMAX cameras as well. Traditionally, true celluloid IMAX photography has been reserved for the most spectacular set pieces or visceral screen moments, with their bulky weight and loud, mechanical noises as they churn 65mm film drowning out performers’ dialogue in quieter scenes (IMAX cameras record in 65mm while the film is projected in 70mm). For a talky picture like Oppenheimer, this meant a smaller percentage of the film could be captured in IMAX 70mm than the last few Nolan joints (the non-IMAX portions of Oppenheimer are shot with 65mm Large Format cameras). Then again, the technical challenges could also be an invitation—an opportunity to think outside the box of what constitutes an “IMAX scene.”