Oscars 2024 Frontrunners and Contenders

A case can be made that Oppenheimer is the culmination of Christopher Nolan’s career. And after the Academy infamously struggled in recognizing the popular director’s most crowd-pleasing efforts, his greatest triumph just so happens to now be something that plays to the voting body’s natural sensibility, which remains predominantly white and older-skewing despite growing diversity. Additionally, Oppenheimer is as much a commercial marvel as it is an artistic one, proving that audacious, R-rated dramas intended for adults can do big or bigger business than superheroes. This thing looks formidable in the Best Picture category, and downright unsinkable in the Best Director race.

In addition to Christopher Nolan likely getting an overdue Best Director Oscar, he should also be nominated in the Best Adapted Screenplay category where the film will be competitive. Meanwhile Cillian Murphy is arguably the one to beat in the Best Actor race, although do not count out Bradley Cooper for Maestro. Elsewhere, Emily Blunt is locked in to receive her first Oscar nomination in the Best Supporting Actress category while this movie should be a monster in craft categories, with the film likely picking up Best Production Design, Best Costume, and Best Hair and Makeup nominations while being the frontrunner in categories like Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Sound, and Best Original Score.



Available to rent on: Amazon, Apple (U.S. and UK)

The Holdovers

Pulling off a Best Picture upset against the American Prometheus would be a Herculean task, perhaps comparable to Shakespeare in Love beating Saving Private Ryan. But then, Shakespeare in Love did beat Saving Private Ryan. So if something were to disarm Nolan’s Big Night, it will most likely be a warm, fuzzy crowdpleaser—more specifically of the type of crowd that many Academy voters prefer to associate with. In that context, The Holdovers is as warm as a comfy Christmas sweater.

Directed by a filmmaker the Academy has celebrated for decades in various categories, The Holdovers is Alexander Payne’s both bitter and sweet Christmas film about a curmudgeonly prep school teacher having his heart melted by a good kid in danger of going down the wrong path during the holiday break of 1970. Cute, elegiac, and big-hearted, we suspect this could be the Best Picture race’s dark horse, especially if most Academy voters only discover it in January or February (therefore after half a year of hearing about Oppenheimer as the anointed one).

You should also not doubt this film being a contender in other categories. While we suspect Best Actor is between Murphy and Cooper, Paul Giamatti is definitely in the conversation as the beloved character thespian who’s never gotten his Oscar due (his only nomination to date is inexplicably for Cinderella Man). So if the more traditional leading men in historic biopics split the vote, Giamatti could be the beneficiary.

Meanwhile Da’Vine Joy Randolph gives a knockout performance as Mary Lamb, a school chef who knows more about the world outside than any of these privileged kids. She deserves and probably will win the Best Supporting Actress Oscar. Also expect David Hemingson’s script to likely pick up Best Original Screenplay, particularly after the Academy ruled earlier this week that Barbie’s script must compete in the Adapted category in spite of Warner Brothers’ best efforts. The path thus seems clear for The Holdovers picking up an Original Screenplay Oscar and one or two acting wins, which precedent shows is a formidable combination for leading to Best Picture…



Available to stream on: Peacock (U.S. only)