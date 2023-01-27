MCU Villain Redemption Arcs Ranked from Worst to Best

17. Red Guardian

Alexei adds humor to Black Widow, but underneath the jokes and charm, he represents some real horror and tragedy. Unlike most of the others on this list, Red Guardian lacks self-awareness and therefore doesn’t even understand his own faults. That’s why one of the saddest MCU scenes to me is when young Natasha steals a gun and desperately screams at everyone to not touch her sister Yelena. Alexei distracts her with words of reassurance, but the truth behind the words is hollow at best and monstrous at worst.

On one hand, he could be talking down to a responsibility he no longer wants anything to do with. He’s washing his hands of this parental mission so he can move on with his career. On the other hand, he sees Natasha and Yelena’s horrifying upbringing and endless training as a good thing, which he later backs up by saying how proud he is of all the people they have killed.

Red Guardian is needlessly betrayed by his friend and country, but while he does turn over a new leaf in the end, it is questionable whether or not he realizes what he did wrong. All he really understands is that he still has a soft spot for his daughters, especially Yelena, and that his actions made her miserable in some way he doesn’t quite get. He’s trying, but we will probably have to wait until Thunderbolts to see him really make amends.

16. Scarlet Witch

Wanda Maximoff’s lack of agency is a feature and not a bug. Despite being so overpowered, the Scarlet Witch has trouble making her own decisions most of the time and that makes her increasingly dangerous. She is someone who was so distraught from her parents’ tragic death that she joined up with a Nazi off-shoot organization and then worked with a killer robot, only stopping when she realized that said robot intended to blow up the world.

Her actions in Captain America: Civil War are based on doing whatever somebody tells her, including when she switches sides. Even WandaVision is the story of a volatile Wanda being pushed by two people who want her to keep doing what she’s doing (Director Hayward, Agatha Harkness) and two who want her to stop (Vision, Monica Rambeau). That makes it even more horrifying in the post-credits scene where we see that this susceptible sorceress is in possession of a book that specializes in manipulating its reader. Not to mention that she in no way tried to atone for her horrible treatment of the people of Westview and instead just peaced out.

As Scarlet Witch goes off the deep end in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, there is nobody to balance it out. The only heroes she comes across are wizards who she openly resents and a smug collection of superheroes who talk down to her while underestimating what she’s capable of. Wanda finally listens and changes her ways when she sees the horror of her would-be children and her understanding variant self. From there, Wanda is able to finally shake off the Darkhold and presumably destroy herself.