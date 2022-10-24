Marvel’s Disney+ Shows Have a Weird Villain Problem

The MCU and its extended releases have often been praised for their adaptations of classic foes from the comic books. The movies follow the general conventions of any major action film, revealing the threat in the first act, creating a moment of conflict that knocks the heroes back in the second, before the foe meets their comeuppance in the finale. That’s been played with a few times, adding in secondary antagonists, or perhaps giving the villain the win as was the case with Thanos, but ultimately the arcs remain relatively the same.

That’s not a criticism, as the formula works. There’s been very few times where a twist has been specifically pulled off to change the status quo; Ikaris’ turn in Eternals is one of the only examples that comes to mind. The benefit to this structure is that fans get a chance to see a villain properly develop, whether it’s a greater understanding of their motivations, or even a demonstration of their origins.

The pre-Disney+ shows pretty much followed the same path. Kingpin was such a beloved part of Daredevil because the character was essentially treated as a secondary lead. The same can be said for the villains that emerged in seasons of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. or perhaps even The Runaways. These shows didn’t wait until their penultimate episode to finally indicate who the hero was supposed to be fighting against. Instead, they took full advantage of the character that they had the opportunity to develop and jumped right in.

The Disney+ Trend

The Disney+ shows stand in stark contrast to what has become the norm for the genre. It’s hard to imagine turning on The Defenders for the first time without knowing that the group will be battling The Hand for instance. Yet, time and again, the revelation of who is behind a sinister plot is kept until the final few episodes. That often means that the one-on-one confrontation between the leading hero and their nemesis is exclusively held for the finale.

Marvel has often described their streaming shows as structurally similar to the films; as if they are just an extended feature length production. But even the movies don’t often use this method to adapt their villains. Red Skull and Captain America came to blows far before their final confrontation. The Guardians and the Kree did battle at the behest of Drax’s poor planning before their fight above Xandar. And yet, this newly found tradition has been cemented in a lot of these recent releases.

The Culprits

WandaVision was the initial Disney+ Marvel Studios show to launch. It was fun, played on a range of classic sitcoms and boosted plenty of supporting characters into major positions. But fans will also remember the brilliant twist that ‘it was Agatha all along,’ acting as the cliffhanger to the penultimate episode. Scarlet Witch and her newly established foe would battle briefly in the finale and that was the end of that.