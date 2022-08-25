She-Hulk Episode 2: The Weird MCU History of Abomination and Hulk

Blonsky battles the Hulk three times in the film: once as a normal human, the second time with enhanced powers, and the third time as the Abomination, where he wrecks Harlem and comes pretty close to beating the crap out of the big green guy before the latter turns the tables and brings the Abomination down – alive, but wounded and contained.

So when Jennifer is assigned to seeking parole for Blonsky, after he’s been imprisoned for nearly 15 years and has seemingly repudiated his bad behavior, she naturally wants to call her cousin Bruce and see – before she fully accepts the case — if there’s any lingering bad blood (so to speak) or resentment on his part over his dealings with the Abomination.

The good news: there isn’t. That leads to one of the funnier meta moments so far in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Speaking on the phone to Jennifer, Bruce (in his Smart Hulk form) tells his cousin not to worry about it because, as he says, the fight with Blonsky was so long ago and he (Bruce) is “a completely different person now — literally.” Cut to Jennifer, who pauses, looks right at the camera, and gives us a little “ha ha.”

You see, as Marvel fans everywhere know, Bruce, played by Mark Ruffalo, is telling the truth not just metaphorically but, as he said, quite literally. The Hulk/Bruce Banner that fought the Abomination to a bloody draw in The Incredible Hulk was played by Edward Norton, whose tense, troubled, one-and-done excursion into the MCU ended with that movie and paved the way for Ruffalo to take over.

“It’s very in keeping with the meta-ness of classic She-Hulk,” says series head writer Jessica Gao when asked by Den of Geek about the reference. “That line was actually written by one of our writers, Jacqueline Gailes. It was just a brilliant line where she was like, ‘Oh, he should definitely say, you know, I’m a completely different man now.’ And it works on so many levels, because he’s a different actor, but also, even in his physical form on the show, he’s a different guy.”

Of course, The Incredible Hulk has long been considered the outcast, black sheep, whatever you want to call it, of the MCU. Just the second film produced and released under the Marvel Studios shingle following Iron Man two months earlier, it remains the sole MCU movie distributed via Universal Pictures due to that company’s existing hold on some rights to the character (Marvel still can’t make a standalone Hulk film as long as Universal retains its option – although there have been rumors that the contract reportedly expires in 2023).