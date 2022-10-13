She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 9 Review – Whose Show Is This?

In the world of Marvel comics, Intelligencia is a legion of supervillains. On She-Hulk it’s a sad group of internet trolls who call women “females” unironically and insist that obviously they only hate the Mighty Thor because her story sucks. The sequence in which Nikki sends Pug to infiltrate the group and pretend to be a sexist bro who hates women is hilarious, not just because Josh Segarra’s facial expressions are gold but because these are precisely the kind of gross conversations so many of us have seen play out in various spaces online and real-life. It’s all a hilarious meta-commentary on misogyny and the state of superhero fandom today, and my only complaint is that there’s no way that the people who most need to see this message are actually watching She-Hulk.

The episode’s ending is wildly chaotic, as Jen, Abomination, Titania, and even Bruce all end up crashing the Intelligencia meeting and facing off at various points. Deadbeat Todd—who turns out to be HulkKing because of course he is—injects himself with Hulk serum and a massive fight between all parties looks set to break out. But instead of the battle royale we’re all expecting, Jen basically interrupts her own story to tell us all that none of this makes sense, and is an overstuffed, ridiculous way to bring the season to a close. And then she decides to do something about it. Which, as it turns out, essentially involves not just breaking the fourth wall, but Hulk smashing it.

Don’t get me wrong this is all kind of amazing to watch unfold, especially for anyone who has invested years in the world of the MCU and its various ancillary and executive figures. (Which is, at this point, most of us.) As She-Hulk literally punches her way through the Disney+ menu to crawl into an Avengers: Assembled writers’ room, complain about her series’ ending, and set off on a Wizard of Oz-like quest to find the “Kevin” that controls all things Marvel, the show takes the entire concept of “meta” to insane new heights.

Because Kevin isn’t a person, he’s K.E.V.I.N. (a.k.a. Knowledge Enhanced Visual Interconnectivity Nexus), the supercomputer that uses entertainment algorithms to craft the stories we see play out onscreen. For Marvel fans, K.E.V.I.N. is nothing short of hilarious, sporting a nameplate that looks exactly like the real Kevin Feige’s omnipresent baseball cap, generally being wildly coy about the future of the franchise (when are we getting the X-Men??), and lampshading some of the larger complaints about the MCU as a whole (daddy issues, lack of romance, repetitive endings, etc.).

But the question is—does this super-meta detour work as an ending for She-Hulk, the show we’ve spent nine weeks watching? I’m not sure. I mean, it ultimately brings back Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock, dresses him in pastels, and allows him to do a scene in the sunshine for once, and for that, I’m truly willing to forgive a lot. (Even if I still have no idea what the purpose of Titania was as a character.) But this episode doesn’t really make a ton of sense as an ending to the story of this series’ first season, given that it essentially just expositions its way through its own climax.

The show doesn’t really explore much of the emotional fallout from the events at last week’s awards gala, in which the public was all too willing to turn on Jen and label her a monster because she allowed herself to get (justifiably!) angry. And while it’s great to see Todd punished for his crimes, his personal connection to Jen sort of dilutes some of the story’s larger point about online groups like Intelligencia and the very real harm they do to women.