Marvel Fans React to the Wild She-Hulk Finale

This article contains spoilers for the finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Whatever fans were expecting from the finale of Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, it’s fair to say those expectations were way off. After being banned from practicing law following the events of last week’s episode, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) was fitted with an inhibitor and lost her job. She even had to move back in with her parents. But she was also determined to get to the bottom of the Intelligencia plot to humiliate and discredit her.

Colleagues Nikki (Ginger Gonzaga) and Pug (Josh Segarra) were soon on the case, infiltrating the cabal of internet trolls at Emil Blonsky’s retreat, where they had gathered to celebrate their victory over her. It was revealed that none other than Todd (Jon Bass), the gross dude who had popped up a few times and was clearly obsessed with Jen, had been behind it all. Unfortunately, things immediately got messy after Todd used his infusion of gamma blood to transform into a hulk, and Hulk himself (Mark Ruffalo) suddenly appeared and joined the fray, as did Titania (Jameela Jamil) for reasons.

Jen had had enough. Exasperated, she broke the fourth wall and brought us back to the Disney+ Marvel menu screen, where she was able to access the She-Hulk production via the studio’s behind the scenes Assembled titles. After having some strong words for the She-Hulk writers’ room, she then forced her way in to Kevin Feige’s office to confront him. But it turned out that Kevin was not exactly what we expected. In a Wizard of Oz-esque twist, Feige was revealed as K.E.V.I.N., an A.I. supercomputer managing the formula and algorithm of the MCU (complete with a baseball cap-topped design).