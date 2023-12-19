Kang the Conqueror Deserves Better Than the Marvel Mess With Jonathan Majors

The Rise and Fall of the MCU Kang

Feige wanted Kang to be the next Thanos, the overarching villain meant to bind together the fourth, fifth, and sixth phases, collectively known as the Multiverse Saga. Feige’s plan seemed to pan out when Majors debuted as He Who Remains at the end of Loki‘s first season to critical acclaim. Although the follow up, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, received mixed reviews, most viewers praised Majors’s take on the villain, which assured even skeptical fans that the MCU was in good hands as far as its major antagonist was concerned.

After news about the charges against Majors broke, fans wondered aloud whether Marvel should replace the character with another. Some called for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 baddie the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji) to take on a bigger role in future movies, while others declared it was time to finally bring long-awaited villains Galactus and Doctor Doom to the MCU. But Marvel seemed to stand by the actor, even including Kang variant Victor Timely as a supporting character in Loki‘s second season. However, that season ended with Loki rewriting history in a way that seemed to diminish the threat of Kang going forward, setting up a pivot for the MCU, one that seems all but certain now.

Does that mean we’ll never see Kang again on the big screen? That would be a shame. There’s so much more ground that could be covered with one of Marvel’s most colorful villains.

The Once and Future Kang

The great appeal of Kang in the comics isn’t just in the threat he poses to heroes. Sure, as a time traveler, Kang could simply wipe his enemies from existence, something he did do from time to time. But Kang works as a bad guy precisely because he won’t do that. Kang has a desire to prove himself that prevents him from such cheats. He wants to beat the Fantastic Four and the Avengers at their strongest, to silence anyone who would question his right to be conqueror.

If that sounds like a really bad idea, you’re not the only one who thinks so. When not fighting Earth’s heroes, Kang regularly battles himself, past and future versions who have different approaches to conquering. Most notably Kang’s older self Immortus considers his younger self a hot headed fool, while Immortus represents to Kang his ultimate defeat, a fate he will never allow himself.

Confused? That’s part of what comic book fans love about this character. Kang’s twisty timeline adventures defies logic, making him all the more dangerous. No one can be sure they’ve defeated Kang once and for all. Instead, Earth’s heroes know that even when they stop one of his plans, an older or younger Kang will eventually take his place, and the cycle will start over.