Marvel Director Compares Fantastic Four to Star Trek

When you think of a team of explorers created in the 1960s, known for their colorful costumes and compelling interpersonal dynamics, who comes to mind? You might say the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, created by Gene Roddenberry and introduced in the first episode of Star Trek in 1966. But if you wanted to go back a few years further, you might think of the Fantastic Four, the quartet from Stan Lee and Jack Kirby who kicked off the Marvel age of heroes with Fantastic Four #1 in 1961.

While the original Enterprise crew hasn’t had the spotlight for a while now, and the Fantastic Four haven’t quite enjoyed the pop culture saturation of their Marvelous counterparts, the two teams are primed for a comeback. The Kelvin Universe movies starring Chris Pine as Kirk and Zachary Quinto as Spock may be in limbo at the moment, but these characters remain going concerns in Strange New Worlds, the most well-received of the five currently on-going Trek series.

Likewise, Marvel’s first family may have been taken off the board for a few months following 2015’s Secret Wars, but the team has been coming back. Their latest ongoing launched with an audacious run from writer Dan Slott and MCU head Kevin Feige plans a big budget Fantastic Four movie as the launching point for Phase Six of the franchise.

And the guy at the center of both is Matt Shakman. After directing the much-loved Disney+ series WandaVision, Shakman was recruited by Paramount to helm the fourth movie in the Kelvin Franchise. The fellow up to 2013’s (severely underrated) Star Trek: Beyond would have reuinited Kirk with his father George Kirk, played by Chris Hemsworth. But when Feige offered him the chance to direct Fantastic Four, Shakman couldn’t resist — partially because it was a lateral move, creatively speaking.