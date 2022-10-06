She-Hulk Just Cleared Up Daredevil’s MCU Canon

When Walters first learns it’s Murdock under his new mask, there’s a riff on the Daredevil theme tune we heard for three seasons on Netflix. This isn’t the first time the MCU has pulled this kind of trick recently. When Ms. Marvel. delivered its big mutant twist, we heard a revamped version of the iconic X-Men: The Animated Series theme tune from the ‘90s.

There have been plenty of questions about how Daredevil fits into the MCU and whether this version is the same as the one we left in 2018. Now, the use of the theme tune all but confirms the Netflix shows are part of the mainline Earth-616 canon. Thanks to Loki’s variants and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness blowing open the MCU Multiverse, we’ve quickly learned it’s a get-out-of-jail-free card when it comes to bringing back fan-favorites without messing things up. Just like Patrick Stewart’s return as Charles Xavier and questions about whether Deadpool and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine will be amalgamated into mainline canon, some thought the Netflix shows were in their own universe. Unfortunately, Vincent D’Onofrio coming back as Kingpin for Hawkeye didn’t help clear that up.

When Wilson Fisk arrived on the scene in the Disney+ series, fans wondered if his comic-accurate wardrobe change and the fact he was much stronger than in Daredevil meant he was a Kingpin variant. D’Onofrio told CinemaBlend it’s the same character, while the official Marvel site updated its character profiles to mention Murdock’s on-screen events, including everything that happened in Daredevil and a mention of: “Sometime later, Matt was hired as an attorney to defend Peter Parker.” It should’ve settled the debate, but in a strange twist, Marvel then removed the No Way Home reference.

It doesn’t help when the likes of Cox and MCU overlord Kevin Feige only add to the confusion. In a September interview with Extra TV, Cox explained how Feige had called the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again season one instead of season four, adding, “Which I think is the way to go. If you are going to do it again, do it differently.” The lead said that because of the name Born Again, he assumed it was a whole new take – so what’s changed? Whether plans shifted around, those at the top didn’t want to spoil the surprise, or Feige wanted things to feel like a fresh start, there are clearly some crossed wires here. With Matt Murdock confirmed for the Alaqua Cox-led Echo – and viewers hoping for Cox’s return in the She-Hulk finale – this canon conundrum will hopefully be cleared up a little more.