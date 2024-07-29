Doctor Doom Is a Way Better Villain for the Avengers Than Kang the Conqueror

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is at a crossroads right now. Their post-Endgame dealings have been an overinflated mixed bag that supersaturated the market. Even their biggest hits have been more about giving a fond farewell to the past, whether it is goodbye to James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Sony’s earlier Spider-Man movies, or Fox’s X-Men movies. Projects that try to build toward the future have had some success, but also some notable failures.

It’s also been little help that the current Multiverse Saga lacks the same creative stability which underwrote the Infinity Saga’s build up of Thanos and the Infinity Stones. There’s been stuff about legacy and the multiverse, but bringing it together was a challenge. Briefly though, the MCU appeared to have something great going with the introduction of Kang the Conqueror as played by Jonathan Majors.

Initially, Majors seemed to be the cinematic universe’s most valuable get in Phase 5. Introduced as He Who Remains in the finale of Loki’s first season, Majors’ exhausted lunatic set-up the stakes for what the MCU would be about going forward: a reality where free will would potentially come at the cost of complete multiversal annihilation. Majors would play a more fearsome version of Kang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania where even in defeat he remained a danger due to the post-credits reveal that there were countless Kang Variants ready to strike—a threat the fifth Avengers movie would have made good on with the subtitle of The Kang Dynasty.

Then the skeletons came flying out of his closet and his real-life behavior made him too toxic to appear as a comic book villain. Disney held their breath while watching his legal proceedings, but once he was found guilty of assault and harassment, they had to scramble for a new direction. They released the second season of Loki with Majors’ roles intact, but the ending made the Council of Kangs’ fate ambiguous, as they might be dealt with off-camera by the TVA’s soldiers.