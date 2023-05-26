Is Deadpool 3 a Secret X-Men Sequel?

Even though sceptics think Berry’s odd caption about “patience” is a nod to her role as Patience Phillips in the notoriously panned Catwoman, no one’s buying that we’re getting a sequel to that. Berry clearly has an affinity with Storm (famously playing her while pregnant for Days of the Future Past), telling Vanity Fair in 2021, “If we could find a version that would make sense, or a storyline that would make sense, I would absolutely do that.” If Levy can lure back Jackman, then surely no one is off the table?

Deadpool 3 Could Bring Back the Legacy X-Men

Even before Deadpool 2 featured Wade Wilson going back in time to kill the bizarre X-Men Origins: Wolverine version of the character, Deadpool’s placement in X-Men continuity was a confusing one. Jackman making a brief cameo in First Class and the James McAvoy team popping up in Deadpool 2 suggest DP belongs in Vaughn’s continuity, but it’s unclear how he’ll be amalgamated into the mainline MCU continuity of Earth-616. Thankfully, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania just blew the doors off the Multiverse, with Owen Wilson’s Mobius M. Mobius and the TVA now said to be on Deadpool’s tracks in the upcoming threequel.

There’s technically room for everyone, as Jackman told French news outlet Le Parisien (via ComicBookMovie) how Deadpool 3 is “even a dual role.” Although it could’ve been misconstrued, many have taken this to mean we’ll see multiple versions of the Clawed Canadian, which can explain how he’s been played by Jackman in both eras and set up some a-list cameos. If this is the case, anyone from the past 23 years of X-Men movies could return.

There’s been a recent flurry of candidates from the old guard, with Kelsey Grammer joking to MovieWeb he’d boycott Disneyland if he’s not allowed to play Beast in the MCU. Two series staples are also on board, after James Marsden told The Wrap he misses playing Cyclops “dearly”, and after years of saying no, Famke Janssen admitted to CinePOP she’d be willing to squeeze into the spandex once again as Jean Grey. That’s all well and good, but nothing compared to Patrick Stewart claiming to ComicBook.com that he and Ian McKellen (Magneto) have been “told to standby” for Levy’s movie.

This all fits neatly with the March 2023 issue of Empire Magazine. Giving away more than he should, Jackman explained Logan director James Mangold was cool with him playing Wolverine again because Deadpool 3 is set before the events of the noir Western. We know Logan fits into the ‘00 continuity because of Stewart playing Professor X, which logically places Deadpool 3 somewhere after the “happy” Days of Future Past ending that retconned the deaths of Scott and Jean from X-Men: The Last Stand.

X-Men in the MCU

As for what the future holds, it’s hard to see the legacy actors sticking around beyond Deadpool 3. Their trilogy had wrapped before Iron Man had even hit cinemas, and with all eyes on the likes of Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) and Namor (Tenoch Huerta) as the MCU’s mutants, it’s increasingly likely the X-Men will be going with a whole new class when they eventually arrive on the scene. Then again, seeing Berry and co. in Deadpool 3 could cue them for the presumed smorgasbord of returnees in 2026’s Secret Wars.