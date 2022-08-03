Why Fantastic Four Is the Perfect Movie to Open Marvel Phase 6

The Fantastic Four hit the scene after a long period in which superheroes fell out of favor. The genre that turned comic books into a viable medium fizzled after World War II, forcing many comics into cancellation. Thanks to its larger media presence, DC was able to keep Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman going long enough for editor Julius Schwartz to reboot characters such as the Flash and Green Lantern with a more sci-fi angle. DC’s success prompted Marvel publisher Martin Goodman to urge editor Stan Lee to try some new superheroes, but tentatively.

The first few issues of Fantastic Four felt more like sci-fi and monster comics than they did superhero adventures. The story begins with super-scientist Reed Richards and his pilot partner Ben Grimm taking an experimental flight into space, alongside Reed’s fiancée Sue Storm and her younger brother Johnny. Exposure to cosmic rays transforms Reed into Mr. Fantastic, Sue into the Invisible Girl, Johnny into the Human Torch, and Ben into the Thing, but they aren’t superheroes. The team doesn’t even get its costumes until issue #3, and its headquarters and gadgets followed later.

As a result, the Fantastic Four still feels more like a family of scientists than it does a superhero team like the Justice League or the Avengers. Their endless desire to explore brought strange new worlds into the Marvel Universe, from the Negative Zone to Wakanda to the planets ravaged by Galactus. All the while, they remained bonded by an unshakable love, an optimism that overcame tragedies and daily squabbles.

How The Fantastic Four Fit Into Phase 6

Ever since Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox was announced, fans have speculated about how the Fantastic Four would be integrated into the MCU. After all, even though Captain America and Namor predate the FF in the comics, the team established itself as high-profile celebrities before most other superheroes came along. Furthermore, the concept drips with Kennedy-era optimism, which is why future Ant-Man director Peyton Reed’s well-loved Fantastic Four pitch from the 2000s was set in the early ’60s. That’s why, although some have speculated that the Four will simply get their powers and become the most popular heroes of the MCU, others have suggested that the Four will be a team who existed in the ’60s and has been time-displaced, or that they’ll come from another reality.

However, when the FF enters the MCU, they’ll do so at the perfect time. By the time Thunderbolts hits, the heroes of the MCU will have further lost their way. They saved the universe from Thanos, but it cost them Black Widow, Captain America, and Iron Man. Those who remain have been caught in their own troubles, with Sam Wilson finding his way to become the new Cap and Thor rediscovering his purpose in the far reaches of the galaxy, while new heroes such as Shang-Chi and Moon Knight have not had a chance to work with others. With the Avengers gap filled by the duplicitous Thunderbolts or perhaps the inexperienced Young Avengers, the MCU will lack a true center in Phase 5.

That’s when the Fantastic Four will arrive, kicking off Phase 6 with a sense of unity and optimism before the status-quo-shattering twist of whatever Kang the Conqueror (and perhaps Doctor Doom) has planned for the multiverse. And there’s no doubt the FF will be front and center for the climactic Avengers movies, leading the charge against the multiversal forces — if not during The Kang Dynasty, then certainly in Secret Wars, an event they play a huge part in in the comics.