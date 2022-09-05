The Hood Could Be the MCU’s Next Big Street Level Villain

Marvel Studios have already settled on the big villain that they are taking into the next few phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Kang the Conqueror will be the multiversal threat that Earth’s mightiest heroes have to face. But the two-part Avengers finale might not be enough to wrap up the loose ends within every corner of the Marvel Universe. Is the studio secretly building up to a secondary big bad?

There are countless characters who could serve such a role, from Doctor Doom to Magneto, but most of them are just too compelling to play second fiddle to the likes of Kang. In spite of that, there is one antagonist who has proven to be a valuable asset when it comes to pushing the street-level vigilantes to their limits in the pages of Marvel Comics. The MCU could be laying the groundwork for this villain’s arrival, and the organization he has so often been leader of. Will the lesser-known character of The Hood rise to the next level?

Who Is Marvel’s The Hood?

Parker Robbins is the alternate identity of The Hood. He was created by Brian K. Vaughan and Kyle Hotz, and made his debut in The Hood #1 in 2002. A minor thug, Robbins fell into a life of crime to care for his mother who was battling with illness through most of his childhood. He has early memories of a fight between Electro and Daredevil which enticed him into the world of super villains, but he would gain his powers through an unexpected encounter.

On a job which went entirely wrong, Robbins and his partner in crime were attacked by a demonic entity. Parker got lucky, managing to shoot the hellish beast before it could leave its mark on the pair. With the demon left dying, Parker stole the cloak and boots that the beast was wearing, both of which had come directly from the Dark Dimension’s resident Dormmamu. That theft would change Hood’s life forever.